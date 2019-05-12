More than 150 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana award finalists named

More than 150 finalists have been nominated for Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards, one of the Region's biggest annual professional awards galas.
The honors will be conferred on Sept. 26 at the Avalon Manor in Hobart. More than 750 people usually attend the often sold-out awards banquet for the Northwest Indiana Influential Women's Association, a professional networking group.
Northwest Indiana Influential Women's Association alumni evaluated more than 300 award nominations this year to recognize successful professional women who have had an impact on their companies, industries and communities. The finalists constitute "an inspiring and diverse assortment of leading females from throughout the Region," according to a press release.
Winners will be named in 12 industry categories, including arts, business, construction/manufacturing, economic development/government, education, finance, healthcare, law, marketing/media, nonprofit, services and tourism and STEM. Both influential women and up-and-comers will be recognized in each category.
The group will also honor the Empowering Business of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.
To see the full list of finalists, visit nwiiwa.org/2019-influential-women-award-finalists/.
For more information about the organization, visit NWIIWA.org.