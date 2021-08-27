Nevada casinos riding hot streak, set new monthly win record

The more than 3.3 million southern Nevada visitors tallied during the month by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approached the 3.7 million in pre-pandemic July 2019, even without any reported convention attendance, according to a report on Thursday. Several conferences were scheduled in August and some larger expos are set for September.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has reported also reported a near-return to pre-pandemic passenger traffic in July. It said last week it handled 4.15 million arriving and departing people last month, compared with 4.5 million in July 2019.

The travel and casino numbers last month weren’t diminished by Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency COVID-19 order restoring indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in casinos and other businesses effective July 30.

The nearly $98 million the state reaped in revenues based on July monthly winnings was the third-highest all-time, Lawton said.

The figure is an important part of the $8.7 billion state budget for the next two years. Casino taxes make up about 17.4% of state revenues, second only to sales taxes. Nevada has no personal income tax.