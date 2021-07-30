Nevada casinos see robust June ahead of mask rules return

LAS VEGAS — Nevada casinos rode a robust economic rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier, state regulators reported Thursday.

But a spike in COVID-19 cases since mid-May — and the restoration of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people on Friday — clouds the outlook for a state heavily reliant on tourism and gambling.

“It feels like we’re in the midst of a real-life action thriller,” said Alan Feldman, a former casino executive who is now a fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Will the delta variant (of COVID-19) spread so fast that further restrictions have to be implemented?”

“We’ll just have to see if there is to be further damage to the state’s economy before we can comfortably say that we’re out of the woods,” Feldman said.