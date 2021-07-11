New owner acquires century-old Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville

The Innsbrook Country Club, the longtime golf course and private country club in Merrillville, is under new ownership and is now being operated by someone who invented a golf club.
James Alvarez bought the golf course at 6701 Taft St. in Merrillville. His father, Walter Alvarez, a prominent Northwest Indiana attorney, said the new owner plans to keep it as a golf course but renovate and revitalize it.
"The golfers are all excited," Walter Alvarez said. "He's going to pump a lot of life into that place."
Innsbrook encompasses an 18-hole golf course, an 11-acre practice facility, an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a waterpark, a pro shop, bocce courts, two restaurants and public banquet facilities in a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse.
The country club opened in 1919. Its centerpiece is a par 72 course designed by William Langford & Theodore Moreau with a classic parkland design that features rolling terrain, lakes, streams, native grasses and tree-lined fairways. It's suited for golfers of all ability levels but is still challenging with championship tees, a course rating of 72.2 and a slope of 132.
It's also hosted a number of business functions, including chamber of commerce events and an annual Methodist Hospitals gala.
The new owner has been successful in a number of business ventures. He founded Gesture: Mobile Bidding for Silent Auctions, which helped nonprofits raise more than $1 billion before it was acquired and won a Chicago Innovation Award. He also started the Golden Glo tanning salons that were acquired by L.A. Tan, and Amhurst Asylum in Valparaiso, which has been named one of the best haunted houses in the Region.
Alvarez also invented the Hammy Putter, which professional golfer Natalie Anne Gulbis used on the LPGA Tour.
"Everybody knows him," Walter Alvarez said. "He's had tremendous success in business and had many inventions and awards. He's going to bring more charity events to Innsbrook. It's going to be great for the area."