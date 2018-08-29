Newsprint tariffs rescinded in 'big win for newspapers'

Newsprint tariffs that threatened thousands of jobs in newspapers and publishing are being rescinded in what's being hailed as a "big win for newspapers" and "a great day for American journalism."
The International Trade Commission reached a unanimous decision that Canadian imports of uncoated groundwood paper do not cause material harm to the U.S. paper industry. A single paper mill, NORPAC, had pursued the tariffs of up to 32 percent on newsprint imported from Canada, substantially raising costs for newspapers transitioning to a migration of readers online.
"Fortunately, our voice was heard at the ITC hearing last month, and they made the right call today in reversing these harmful tariffs," said David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance. "Over the last several months, while the Department of Commerce and the ITC conducted their investigations into the trade case, we have emphasized that the decades-long shift of news and information from print to digital platforms — not imports from Canada — is the cause of the decline in demand for newsprint."
The tariffs threatened news coverage in communities around the country, Chavern said.
"Local papers provide essential coverage of local governments and community news and events," he said. "In many communities, the local paper is the only source of community news. Unfortunately, the damage to newspapers from preliminary tariffs imposed by the Department of Commerce since January has already been done. The tariffs have disrupted the newsprint market, increasing newsprint costs by nearly 30 percent and forcing many newspapers to reduce their print distribution and cut staff."
The decision to strike down tariffs could help preserve an informed citizenry, Chavern said.
"We hope today’s reversal of these newsprint tariffs will restore stability to the market and that publishers will see a full and quick recovery," Charvern said. "Our democracy depends on it."
Beyond newspapers, many other businesses across the country would have suffered from significantly higher costs.
“From the start, we knew this tax on newsprint would immediately harm commercial printing companies, book printers, service companies, equipment suppliers and ultimately, consumers,” said Michael Makin, president and CEO, Printing Industries of America. “After analyzing the facts, the ITC has issued the right decision to protect American jobs across the country. Small businesses that are part of the printing industry can breathe a sigh of relief.”
Times of Northwest Indiana Local News Editor Marc Chase said the ruling also is a win for the Region.
“Logic, reasoning and fairness prevailed in Wednesday’s ruling by the International Trade Commission," Chase said. "Unfair tariffs on the paper vital to our product were threatening the free flow of information in Northwest Indiana. The Times and its loyal customers can celebrate a great ruling. Our society as a whole can cheer for a victory that gets to the very heart of the First Amendment.”