NIPSCO slapped with $1.1 million in fines, the largest amount in state history, for pipeline safety violations

The stakes are high.

"Properly responding to and locating pipelines is critical to avoiding property damage and personal injury potentially resulting from natural gas explosions," the IURC said in the news release.

All proceeds from the fines go into the state of Indiana's general fund, the pool that funds state government and its services.

NIPSCO spokesperson Nichole DeMario said ensuring public safety by maintaining a safe gas system was critical and an important responsibility.

"We acknowledge the fine and pledge to correct any issues pertaining to line locates," she said. "As the largest natural gas provider in Indiana, NIPSCO responds to and completes more than 450,000 requests for natural gas line locates in a single calendar year. The violation addresses a very small number of instances in which NIPSCO failed to locate or provide an accurate locate for underground utilities when requested by someone doing excavation work."

She said NIPSCO would focus on addressing the root cause of the violations by implementing a new pipeline safety management system, working to ensure its maps and records are up to date and increasing training on identifying underground lines.