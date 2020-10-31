Orland Park Chamber of Commerce helps members navigate state aid program to help COVID hit businesses

“As an advocate and informational hub for members, the chamber promoted this opportunity through email blasts, social media and webinars,” says executive director Felicitas Cortez, noting that several of the chamber's more than 600 members received grants of $10,000 to $20,000 from the initial BIG program.

After the initial $49 million was depleted (targeting mainly restaurants, personal care services, gyms and fitness clubs), the DCEO authorized a second round of stimulus, sending Cortez and her team back out with another campaign of emails, social media posts and webinars to inform as many local businesses about the program as possible.

The state began accepting applications for this new round of grants in late September, and the plan was to keep sending out checks until the pool of $220 million was depleted. While at least half of that total was earmarked for businesses Downstate, Cortez knows that Orland Park business owners are looking for whatever help they can get.

And as the uncertainty of the pandemic stretches into 2021, she hopes that more state and federal help will be forthcoming. Every little bit will help keep Orland Park in business until things start to more markedly improve over the long term, she says. And the Chamber of Commerce will be there every step of the way to give its members the information and support they need.

“I am hoping out of all hope for more assistance,” Cortez says. “The business community, especially industries like hospitality and food/beverage, have been hit hard. They need all the assistance they can possibly get.”

