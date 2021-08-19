 Skip to main content
Orland, Tinley, Mokena among south suburbs to get overlay area code
Orland, Tinley, Mokena among south suburbs to get overlay area code

A new area code is coming to the south suburbs next year, according to the  Illinois Commerce Commission.

The 464 area code will be an "overlay" for the current 708 area code, which covers southern and western Cook County as well as eastern and southern Will County. That means all current landline and cellular customers with 708 area codes will keep their numbers.

The new area code will be used once all assignable numbers for the 708 area code have been exhausted. The ICC said that is expected to happen in January 2022.

Among the communities affected by the change include Orland Park, Palos Hills, Mokena, Palos Park and Tinley Park. Others include Alsip, Crest Hill, Flossmoor, Justice, Western Springs and Worth.

According to a news release Aug. 16 from the ICC, the Federal Communications Commission will require customers in the 708 overlay area to dial 1, the area code and phone number for all calls no earlier than Oct. 24 and no later than Jan. 8, 2022.

The change in dialing will not increase the price of calls, the ICC said. 

The overlay plan for the 708 area code footprint was approved by the ICC in 1999, but measures to conserve the pool of phone numbers allowed implementation to be delayed till now.

