Downtown Gary has gotten a new coat of paint.

The Paint Gary Public Art initiative is seeking to enliven the Steel City's downtown with a splash of color and by preserving a notable sculpture it hopes to kindle new public appreciation for.

Paint Gary is working to conserve the outdoor Richard Hunt sculpture at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Center at Gateway Park. It also brought in artists to paint three more murals to make the downtown more aesthetically appealing.

Artists Zach Medler of Lafayette and Nick Fury of Chicago painted at Gateway Park and the historic Union Station. They replaced murals that suffered damage from the weather and other environmental conditions.

Paint Gary founder Lauren M. Pacheco, a Miller-based artist who co-chairs the Chicago Humanities Festival, said it was always the plan to freshen up the public art where needed every few years.

"Rotating artists was always a critical component of the public art initiative," she said. "I invited Zach and Nick to create site-specific murals responding to the built environment and community in which it resides.”

Paint Gary worked with the city to paint large colorful murals on abandoned buildings around the city, particularly in the downtown area. It brought in artists from all over the world, including Mac Blackout, Gaia, Kelly Knaga, Sentrock, and Heart & Bone sign-painting collective.

The project has curated many murals along Broadway, stretching from Union Station and the adjoining Gateway Park south toward Midtown at 11th and Broadway Street.

It whitewashed viaduct walls along Broadway near the Indiana Toll Road ramps to make room for the new murals.

“We can all agree that public art production cultivates positive community impact contributing to social cohesion, economic growth, public health and belonging," Pacheco said. "Paint Gary could not achieve these goals without the support of amazing and talented artists.”

Paint Gary has aimed to revitalize Gary by installing public art pieces meant to add more visual appeal, brighten blighted properties and draw visitors to see the large-scale outdoor artwork. It's brought in more than 30 artists to do pieces that are often graffiti-inspired and strive to be thought-provoking.

Pacheco said the hope was to encourage people to explore downtown Gary "culminating in a self-guided walkable and bike-friendly tour that encourages people to explore their local surroundings."

The latest pieces include Medler's "Untitled," celebrating native plants like goldenrod, bonesets, asters and Joe Pye weed; and "Get Free," which pays homage to the flying geese quilt pattern and evokes how people escaping slavery observed geese on their northern spring migration as a signal or directional compass. It's intended to deliver a powerful message of solidarity, she said.

Fury's "Last Train to Harlem" depicts a Chicago Transit Authority train car in the Harlem Avenue Yards at night, where the interior lights shine through the window.

Paint Gary also is working this year to convert Hunt's "Interchange" sculpture that the city commissioned in 1985 at the Metro Center, which was designed by the prominent African-American architect Wendell Campbell.

Campbell also designed the Genesis Convention Center, the Gary Community Mental Health Center (now known as Edgewater Health) and several notable Chicago buildings: Trinity United Church, the Metcalf Federal Building and the DuSable Museum of African American History.

The sculpture is outside the Metro Center, where visitors take trains and buses to destinations across the Region, the city of Chicago and beyond.

“‘Interchange’ is an impressive vertical welded stainless-steel sculpture complimented by an additional Hunt commission, ‘Dune Growth,’ found inside the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Transit Center," Pacheco said. "‘Dune Growth’ is particularly curious and interesting because of its integration into the architecture of the building extending above and below a set of stairs. It’s so a part of the built environment that you might almost miss it.”

Hunt's almost-40-year-old sculpture is "one of Gary’s most prominent and significant public art pieces,” she said.

“Paint Gary is in a unique position to serve as caretaker of the Hunt sculpture and develop a plan to ensure its long-term preservation," she said. "I’ve become deeply concerned about the work of art and its decades-long exposure to the elements and potential damage from lack of regular inspection and maintenance.

"Knowing the 88-year-old sculptor is still living and working in Chicago, I spoke with Hunt's studio in December to discuss ways to address caring for the outdoor installation. I look forward to creating a responsible conservation action plan with the guidance of the Richard Hunt Studio and hope to receive the support of the city administration and the GPTC in seeing that his work is reintroduced to Gary citizens as an important cultural asset.”

She invites the public to become active in Paint Gary, including by supporting efforts to preserve Hunt's public works.

“It might seem like the Richard Hunt artworks are Gary’s best-kept secret," she said. "This is just another example of Gary’s remarkable cultural heritage.”

For more information, email steelstudiogary@gmail.com or visit destinationgary.com.