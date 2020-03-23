Paradigm becomes first big talent agency to sign with WGA. Is it a turning point in labor fight?

Paradigm Talent Agency on Monday became the first major agency to sign a franchise agreement with the Writers Guild of America, a significant step in the union's push to get talent agencies to change long-standing industry practices.

Paradigm said it agreed to end its practice of collecting packaging fees, money it receives from studios for pulling together talent for projects, by Dec. 31, 2021. It also agreed to limit any investment in affiliated production - a major concern for the guild - to no more than 10%.

The WGA instructed its members last year to "fire" their agents in protest over such practices as packaging and the aggressive foray by agencies into the production business, which the union contends creates conflicts of interest that put writers at a disadvantage.

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores said his Beverly Hills-based agency had started talks with the WGA in mid-December.

"The issues we had with the existing franchise agreement have been resolved in a way that allows us to shift our business model and to continue providing the high-level comprehensive representation service Paradigm is known for," Gores said in a statement.