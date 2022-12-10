 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Peoples Bank makes major donation to fund scholarships at Purdue University Northwest

  • 0
Peoples Bank makes major donation to Purdue University Northwest

Peoples Bank made a major donation to Purdue University Northwest.

 Joseph S. Pete

Peoples Bank made a major donation to Purdue University Northwest.

The Munster-based bank gave the university with campuses in Hammond and Westville $38,500. That includes a $30,000 endowment and $8,500 in scholarships that will be funded over the next five years.

“This has been something we have been working on with PNW for a while, and I am excited to finally put pen to paper and get started,” said Peymon Torabi, the bank's executive vice president and chief financial officer. “The arrangement will not only provide support for the next five years, but because it is set up as an endowment fund, the investment earnings will provide residual support that will transcend the initial principal donated.”

Peoples Bank will pay the donation in increments through 2027. It made the first payment of $14,500 this year.

People are also reading…

The money will go to fund scholarships through PNW Athletics, the College of Business Dean’s Fund and the Ed Furticella and Jane Mutchler Scholarship Funds.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“The mission of the College of Business is to prepare students to make a difference in their organizations and communities,” said Rachel Clapp-Smith, interim dean of the PNW College of Business. “The endowed support from Peoples Bank is a long-term investment in the future leaders of Northwest Indiana. Too often, we see talented students interrupt their education for financial reasons. The generosity of Peoples Bank allows us to ensure that students persist to a degree. We are grateful for the difference Peoples Bank makes in the lives of our students and the communities they serve now and in the future.”

Peoples Bank also donated a branch building to Purdue University Northwest last year, entering into a lease-back agreement with the Purdue Research Foundation for its still-open Woodmar branch.

“At Peoples Bank, we operate under the core values of Stability, Integrity, Community, and Excellence. Being a locally managed community bank, we take those commitments to heart by always looking for creative ways to be involved in our communities and support our community partners,” said Sarah Ricciardi, SVP, Director of Marketing at Peoples Bank. “Investments such as this, as well as the donation of our Woodmar building to the Purdue Research Foundation last year, have given us the power, collectively, to make an even greater impact in the Region, our economies, and the next generation of leaders.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts