PNC Bank raising starting pay to $18 an hour

PNC Bank will bump its minimum pay from $15 an hour to $18 an hour.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has branches in Schererville, Munster, East Chicago and Michigan City, will boast its pay by 20% starting Nov. 22 as employers everywhere strive to recruit and keep employees in a tight labor market.

“Our employees are our most precious resource, and by investing in them, we invest in our future,” said Vicki Henn, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for PNC. “PNC’s success is dependent on the wellbeing of our employees, so it’s critical that we continue to offer a total rewards package that includes competitive benefits and pay, reflecting our long-term commitment to their wellbeing.”

PNC's new starting wage of $18 an hour will be more than double the national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The bank, which also has many branches across greater Chicagoland, said it hopes to improve the financial wellbeing of its employees and attract and retain the best talent to strengthen its position in the marketplace. Its new wage will be one of the most competitive among large banks in the country.