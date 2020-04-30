Pritzker faces 2nd legal challenge to stay-at-home order

With many stores and offices closed, collateral damage includes more than 750,000 first-time unemployment claims since March 1.

Government lawyers argue that the state Constitution provides the executive with police powers to deal with crises such as pandemics and that the Illinois General Assembly, which hasn’t met since early March because of social-distancing guidelines, hasn’t objected.

While the order in Bailey’s favor affected only him, victory for Cabello would exempt the entire state. But Cabello stressed he doesn't want a restraining order, which could speed up court action. He said he would prefer a delay to give him time to negotiate a compromise with Pritzker's office on freeing up commerce while keeping the virus at bay.

“I get it. I understand. But there are commonsense solutions that allow us to move forward together," Cabello said.

He said he contacted one of Pritzker’s deputies about the lawsuit and a possible compromise. Cabello said he was greeted respectfully but told the pending litigation would likely preclude discussion.