Protests highlight deaths at hands of police around the US

His family is calling for the officers to face charges, saying he was afraid and there was no need for them to shoot him so many times.

Body-camera footage doesn’t show him pointing a weapon during the chase, which started as officers investigated reports of a gun threat at a motel on May 23.

Officers said Palacios, 22, did not follow commands to drop an object he was holding and a weapon was found near him after he was shot. Police Chief Mike Brown is standing behind his department and the investigative process.

Texas

The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in her Kentucky home this spring, evoke memories in Texas of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot by police while playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew in Fort Worth last year.

Jefferson, 28, had recently moved into her mother’s home to help care for her when Officer Aaron Dean came to the neighborhood during the early morning hours in October 2019 to investigate a report about an open front door.

He shot Jefferson through an open window, without identifying himself as an officer or knocking on the door. Dean later resigned and was charged with murder, a rarity. He has pleaded not guilty.

Florida