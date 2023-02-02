The annual Rail & Maritime Summit will rumble back to the Union League Club in Chicago for the 13th year.

The annual summit for rail, shipping and logistics professionals will take place on June 13 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. in the financial district in downtown Chicago. It has sold out for the past 12 years.

The daylong summit features presentations and panel discussions about rail, ports, transportation and other logistics matters. NIPSCO, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the Illinois International Port District and other local businesses typically send representatives.

This year, the Rail & Maritime Summit will feature experts like Indiana Rail Road President and CEO Dewayne Swindall and Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, the vice president of the feed segment division at Cargill, a major Northwest Indiana employer that has operations in Hammond and at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

MEP&A, a consulting, communications and event marketing firm that works in the logistics space, stages the annual conference, billing it as an event where deals get done. About 300 professionals normally attend, representing Class One railroads, short line railroads, regional railroads, inland ports, river ports, oceangoing ports and shippers.

This year's Diolkos Award recipient is Rodney Weinzierl, the executive director of the Illinois Corn Association and a third-generation farmer.

"Due to the war, Ukraine is no longer a food source. Weinzierl has committed with U.S. farmers to feed the world. Once again, his focus is on the solution. Weinzierl worked with the ethanol industry to produce and distribute hand-sanitizer to first responders during the COVID pandemic," organizers said in a news release.

Registration is now open online at mep-associates.com/summit-registration.