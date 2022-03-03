Rail & Maritime Summit rolling back to Chicago for 12th year

The annual Rail & Maritime Summit will roll back to the Union League Club in Chicago for the 12th year this summer.

The annual summit for rail, shipping and logistics professionals has sold out for the past 11 years. It will take place on July 12 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. in the financial district in downtown Chicago.

The daylong summit will have talks and panel discussions about rail, ports, logistics, transportation and the economy. Speakers typically include leaders of major ports and railroads from all over the country, who mingle for networking opportunities.

Representatives from NIPSCO, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the Illinois International Port District and other local businesses are typically in attendance.

Breakfast, lunch and a dinner reception will be offered at the gathering, which is organized by MEP&A, a consulting, communications and event marketing firm that works in the logistics space. Previous speakers have included the CEO of the Port of New Orleans, the director of the Great Lakes Gateway, U.S. Department of Transportation officials and executives from major North American railroads.

This year's theme is "The Year of Infrastructure." The 2022 slate of speakers has not yet been announced.

Registration is now open online at mep-associates.com/summit-registration.

