 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Rail & Maritime Summit rolling back to Chicago for 12th year

  • 0
Rail & Maritime Summit rolling back to Chicago for 12th year

Rex Richards, center, president of the Valparaiso Chamber, listens while Joseph Szabo speaks to rail industry executives and others gathered for The Rail Summit 2014 at Chicago's Union League Club.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The annual Rail & Maritime Summit will roll back to the Union League Club in Chicago for the 12th year this summer.

The annual summit for rail, shipping and logistics professionals has sold out for the past 11 years. It will take place on July 12 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. in the financial district in downtown Chicago. 

The daylong summit will have talks and panel discussions about rail, ports, logistics, transportation and the economy. Speakers typically include leaders of major ports and railroads from all over the country, who mingle for networking opportunities.

Representatives from NIPSCO, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the Illinois International Port District and other local businesses are typically in attendance.

Breakfast, lunch and a dinner reception will be offered at the gathering, which is organized by MEP&A, a consulting, communications and event marketing firm that works in the logistics space. Previous speakers have included the CEO of the Port of New Orleans, the director of the Great Lakes Gateway, U.S. Department of Transportation officials and executives from major North American railroads.

People are also reading…

This year's theme is "The Year of Infrastructure." The 2022 slate of speakers has not yet been announced.

Registration is now open online at mep-associates.com/summit-registration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts