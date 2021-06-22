 Skip to main content
Rail & Maritime Summit rolls back to Chicago
Rex Richards, center, president of the Valparaiso Chamber, listens while Joseph Szabo speaks to rail industry executives and others gathered for The Rail Summit 2014 at Chicago's Union League Club.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The annual Rail & Maritime Summit is rolling back to the Union League Club in Chicago.

The annual summit for rail, shipping and logistics professionals has sold out for 10 years. It will take place in-person July 21 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago's Financial District.

Canadian National Railway, or CN, which operates the Kirk Yard in Gary and miles of rail in Northwest Indiana, outbid rival Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern and create a rail empire spanning North America. Kansas City Southern, a cross-border rail line between the United States and Mexico that also has investments in Panama, rejected a proposed merger from Canadian Pacific that valued it at $29 billion and accepted CN's acquisition offer that valued it at $33.6 billion.

Scheduled keynote speakers include Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy Christian; The Kearney Companies President and CEO David Kearney; Canal Barge Inc. Chairman and CEO Merritt Lane; social scientist Dr. Robert Martínez; Great Lakes Gateway Director Mike Sullivan; Vickerman & Associates President and CEO John Vickerman; WATCO Chairman Rick Webb; Illinois Corn Growers Association Executive Director Rodney Weinzierl; and Waterways Council President Tracy Zea.

Zea also will be honored as a 2021 Rising Star.

Lane will be honored with the Diolkos Award that recognizes "an outstanding leader in the freight sector."

"Because of Lane's inspiring leadership, absolute integrity, and steadfast commitment to making a positive difference, he has been highly recommended by his colleagues," organizers said in a news release. "He embodies each of these qualities and more in his professional and personal life."

The daylong summit will have a rail and port panel discussion, presentations about "the new normal economy" and networking opportunities.

Breakfast, lunch and a wine and pizza reception will be offered.

Registration is open online at mep-associates.com/summit-registration.

For more information, email mpitz@mepitzassociates.com or call 312-440-1038.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

