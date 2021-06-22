Rail & Maritime Summit rolls back to Chicago

The annual Rail & Maritime Summit is rolling back to the Union League Club in Chicago.

The annual summit for rail, shipping and logistics professionals has sold out for 10 years. It will take place in-person July 21 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago's Financial District.

Scheduled keynote speakers include Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy Christian; The Kearney Companies President and CEO David Kearney; Canal Barge Inc. Chairman and CEO Merritt Lane; social scientist Dr. Robert Martínez; Great Lakes Gateway Director Mike Sullivan; Vickerman & Associates President and CEO John Vickerman; WATCO Chairman Rick Webb; Illinois Corn Growers Association Executive Director Rodney Weinzierl; and Waterways Council President Tracy Zea.

Zea also will be honored as a 2021 Rising Star.

Lane will be honored with the Diolkos Award that recognizes "an outstanding leader in the freight sector."

"Because of Lane's inspiring leadership, absolute integrity, and steadfast commitment to making a positive difference, he has been highly recommended by his colleagues," organizers said in a news release. "He embodies each of these qualities and more in his professional and personal life."