Re-certification flights begin for Boeing 737 Max

SEATTLE — A Boeing 737 Max took off from a Seattle airport on Monday, the start of three days of re-certification test flights that mark a step toward returning the aircraft to passenger service.
The Federal Aviation Administration test flights over the next three days will evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the Max. This is the software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that activated erroneously on two flights that crashed, killing 346 people. Since the second accident in March 2019, the jet has been grounded.
The Seattle Times reports the plane flew east and landed one hour and 20 minutes later at Moses Lake, Washington, and returned to Boeing Field early in the afternoon.
Boeing has over the past year made multiple changes to its plans for updating the airplane’s systems. The start of these re-certification flights indicates that Boeing has finalized its changes and turned them in to the FAA.
The test flights will enable the FAA to evaluate the finalized upgrade to MCAS as its pilots perform a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.