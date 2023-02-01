 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Aberdeen-area development also may be permitted to join Valparaiso

Aberdeen-area development may also be permitted to join Valparaiso

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, upper right, testifies at the House Local Government Committee Tuesday in favor of his plan to allow a planned development south of Aberdeen to also be voluntarily annexed by the city of Valparaiso. House Bill 1418 was approved 9-0 and next goes to the full House.

A one-off state law enacted last year to enable the Aberdeen neighborhood to choose to become part of Valparaiso may be expanded to allow a planned development south of Aberdeen to also be voluntarily annexed by the Vale of Paradise.

House Bill 1418, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, would authorize the proposed residential development of more than 300 homes to follow the same process as Aberdeen for joining Valparaiso, despite being located up to 4.5 miles outside the city's current boundaries.

That process requires the new development's homeowners association to initiate an annexation by Valparaiso after a financial study and public hearings, so the residents know the fiscal impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, as well as an opportunity for a majority of the residents to overrule their homeowners association and halt the annexation.

Any such annexation likely is a long way off since some of the lots in the new development haven't yet been platted, let alone built on.

Soliday said even Aberdeen still is weighing the pluses and minuses of a potential annexation after House Enrolled Act 1110 (2022) authorized a non-contiguous annexation up to three miles from Valparaiso.

The House Local Government Committee voted 9-0 Tuesday to advance Soliday's latest proposal to the full House for further review and a decision on sending it to the Senate.

