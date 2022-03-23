Assistance available for Indiana homeowners struggling to pay mortgage, property taxes

Indiana homeowners struggling to stay current on their mortgage, property taxes or related fees can receive up to $35,000 in one-time assistance through a state program made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan.

The $168 million Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund now is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for Hoosiers who lost a job, saw their income decrease, or incurred additional child care costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible, applicants must be the owner-occupant of a single-family home, condominium, or a multi-family home located in Indiana that's used as the homeowner's primary residence; have an income equal to or less than 150% of the Area Median Income or 100% of the National Median Income, whichever is greater; and experienced a financial hardship since Jan. 21, 2020, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lake and Porter counties, the maximum annual income to be eligible for assistance is $90,600 for a two-person household; $101,950 for a three-person household; $113,250 for a four-person household; and $122,350 for a five-person household.

Applications are available online at 877gethope.org, or by calling 877-GET-HOPE.

Any assistance awarded by IHAF is paid directly to the mortgage lender and is not considered taxable income for the beneficiary.

"The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to promote housing stability and prevent foreclosures across the Hoosier State," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "We are pleased to work with our network of program partners and participating lenders to provide this assistance."

Separately, eligible Hoosier renters can receive assistance for up to 15 months of current or past due rent or utility payments through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program by applying online at indianahousingnow.org, or calling 211.

