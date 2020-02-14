Buyers face more competition amid shortage of home listings

The lower borrowing costs should entice would-be buyers this spring, but finding a home they can afford will be no small feat.

Home values have increased at more than double the pace of wage growth, making it harder for buyers to save enough money for a down payment. The median U.S. home sale price jumped 7.8% on an annual basis to $274,500 in December. January sales and pricing data are due out next week.

Would-be buyers who overcome the down payment hurdle will likely have to contend with a thin inventory of homes for sale that gives sellers more leverage to demand higher prices.

Home sales listings stood at just 1.4 million properties in December, leaving just 3 months' supply of single-family houses for sale, the lowest level since the NAR began tracking the number in 1982.

Data from other housing market trackers echo the decline in homes for sale. Zillow's tally of home listings in December was at the lowest level the company has ever recorded. Realtor.com's snapshot of housing inventory in January shows the number of homes for sale fell 13.6% last month from a year earlier to its lowest level since the real estate market tracker began gathering the data in 2012.

The impact of fewer homes on the market is being felt more in large markets, such as San Jose, California, and its surrounding areas. The supply of homes for sale there sank more than 37% in January from a year earlier, the biggest drop among the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, according to Realtor.com.

