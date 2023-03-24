State legislators have decided to sharply reduce the grace period provided by Indiana law to storage unit tenants who fail to make their monthly rent payments on time.

Currently, a storage company can't put its own, second lock on a storage unit until the rent goes unpaid for at least 30 days. The company then only can auction the contents of a storage unit in default once 90 days have elapsed.

Legislation headed to the governor's desk, House Enrolled Act 1621, authorizes storage companies to seize a storage unit just five days after a missed payment, and permits a storage auction to be held within 60 days.

The measure was approved 62-27 by the Republican-controlled House and 40-2 in the Republican-controlled Senate. It will take effect July 1 if signed into law in the weeks ahead by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The changes were prompted by requests from storage company owners and the Indiana Self Storage Association, who said Indiana's timelines for taking over and disposing of unpaid storage units are longer than all of its neighboring states and among the most generous in the country.

"Through this whole process, the tenant always, always has the right to pay their bill and retrieve their items," said Brandon Harnish, an owner-operator of a storage company in Bluffton.

"But if somebody has not paid their bill by day 60, it does not become easier for them to pay an even larger bill by day 90. Most of the time they don't," he added.

Jay Allardt, a Muncie self-storage owner and operator, said a 30-day grace period before the company puts its own lock on an unpaid storage unit gives the renter too much time to get out all the property they want to keep and leave their garbage behind.

He said a five-day takeover will give storage unit renters "an incentive to come in and pay their bill."

Allardt also dismissed the notion, popularized by the "Storage Wars" television program, that storage company owners profit from selling the contents of unpaid units.

He said the 15 units he took to auction last year generated an average of $44.73 in proceeds per unit.

"It's not anything that we want to do. Our best scenario would be for every customer to pay on time and not have to go through this process. But that, unfortunately, doesn't happen," Allardt said.

Advocates for the measure, including state Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, and state Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, said it also helps consumers by allowing storage unit renters to designate a backup contact to receive notice of unpaid bills.

"There's not going to be an epidemic of people losing all their belongings in a storage facility," Payne said.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said as an auctioneer he knows storage unit renters often quickly remove the items they want to keep as soon as they can't pay their bill, and a takeover after five days instead of 30 probably won't change that.

"They come and get their good stuff out, of course, when they know they're in trouble somewhat, and they leave the stuff that doesn't have much value," Niemeyer said. "It's not like on the sixth day you're emptying their locker out. You're just changing the lock on it."

On the other hand, state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, questioned the wisdom of state lawmakers helping storage company owners more quickly take and sell the property of Hoosiers struggling to pay their bills.

"It could be someone who is genuinely under economic stress, their property is in there, and they're out scrambling to get other employment or do something to get the money they need to get current on that storage unit," Pierce said.

