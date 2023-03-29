They may be rivals in the upcoming primary election but the two Democratic candidates for Gary mayor stood united at the Statehouse Wednesday in support of a plan to use undesignated state resources to help redevelop the Steel City.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince both urged the House Ways and Means Committee to promptly approve Senate Bill 434 and send it on to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The centerpiece of the Senate-approved measure is the establishment of a Lake County convention center. But the plan also includes funds for redevelopment of Gary's Metro Center transit hub, Gary public safety improvements and the demolition of blighted buildings.

"There's a vision and an opportunity to really address some legacy issues," said Melton, the sponsor of the legislation. "As we look at turning the corner, I think these projects will really put us on the right track."

Prince told the panel Gary has more than 7,000 blighted or abandoned buildings throughout the city that would cost up to $100 million to demolish, while the city has nowhere near the local resources needed to make the properties ready for redevelopment.

The mayor said even concentrating demolition efforts on the Fourth and Fifth Avenue corridors between Broadway and the airport in an effort to rebuild Gary from the inside out starting from a new Metro Center still would cost $12 million to $15 million to take down 350 structures.

Nevertheless, the possibilities offered by the legislation to renew Gary following decades of economic decline and population losses were enthusiastically embraced by state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the House sponsor of the plan.

"I do believe this is a transformational project for the city and, consequently, for the county as a whole," Slager said. "I believe we can get this bill to a point where we can all get comfortable with it and really make it happen."

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to consider revising the legislation sometime prior to the April 11 deadline for House committees to act on measures originating in the Senate.

The plan currently requires the state provide up to $10 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is "matched locally on a dollar for dollar basis."

In addition, the Lake County Council would be allowed to increase to 10% the innkeepers tax paid by hotel guests staying in the county that's stood at 5% since 1993.

Besides the Gary projects, the legislation authorizes the construction of a convention center anywhere in Lake County, subject to approval by the county council, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, and the State Budget Committee.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores