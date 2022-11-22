Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local entities that helps qualified households pay their bills and avoid utility shutoffs, especially during winter months.

To qualify, a household must earn less than 60% of the state median income. That’s $27,827 a year for an individual; $36,390 a year for a two-person household; $44,952 a year for a three-person household; $53,515 a year for a four-person household; $62,077 for a five-person household; and $70,639 for a six-person household.

Applications are available through a state government website: eap.ihcda.in.gov. Click the “Apply now” box at the top of the page to create an account and submit the application.

Individuals lacking internet access can call 211 or 219-794-1829 to connect to Northwest Indiana Community Action, which administers LIHEAP in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

Under Indiana law, individuals participating in LIHEAP cannot have their utilities disconnected for nonpayment between Dec. 1 and March 14.

Many utility companies offer their own payment-assistance programs. Homeowners and renters needing help paying their bills should contact their utility’s customer service number and ask what kinds of help are available.

“If you are behind on your bills or concerned about your ability to pay, it’s important to contact your utilities right away to seek payment arrangements you can afford,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance or a payment arrangement, it is time to ask for help now, and not wait.”

In some cases, township trustees or local charities also may be able to pay a utility bill on behalf of a resident in need.

Additional resources are available by calling 211 from anywhere in Indiana 24 hours a day.