Indiana appeals court OKs forfeiture of ineligible bidder's tax sale certificates

Real estate investor Thomas Wisniewski appears to be nearly out of options for trying to hang on to the hundreds of properties he attempted to acquire at the March 19, 2019, Lake County Commissioners tax sale.

Last week, the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a Lake Circuit Court ruling authorizing the Lake County auditor to rescind Wisniewski's 504 unredeemed tax sale certificates.

The three-judge appellate panel found no reason to disturb the April 2021 decision by Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott that found Wisniewski was ineligible to bid at the tax sale due to his own unpaid property taxes that Wisniewski failed to pay off before the deadline set by the Lake County treasurer.

Moreover, the appeals court noted Wisniewski also violated tax sale rules by using family friends and related businesses to buy tax sale certificates on his behalf when he was ineligible to participate due to unpaid property taxes.

"Under these circumstances, we cannot say the circuit court erred by lifting the stay and authorizing the treasurer to act on the forfeiture of the 504 ineligibly obtained tax sale certificates," the appeals court said.