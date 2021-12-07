Indiana appeals court revives rental registration fee lawsuit against Hammond

HAMMOND — A group of landlords will get a chance to argue the City of Hammond owes each of them a $75 refund for rental registration fees paid in 2015 that they claim exceeded the $5 maximum permitted by state law.

On Monday, the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a March 23, 2021, decision by Lake Superior Judge Calvin Hawkins that dismissed the landlords' lawsuit against the city.

The three appellate judges said that the trial court misinterpreted the deadline by which the landlords were required to file their claim against the city and concluded that the landlords' tort claim notice was timely filed after all.

Specifically, the landlords argued the 180-day filing clock only began to run when they paid Hammond's $80 rental registration fee, while attorneys for the city claimed the clock should have started months earlier when the landlords were given notice the fee was due.

The appeals court said tort claims require some injury be sustained by the claimant before a cause of action can begin, and, in this case, the injury occurred when the landlords paid the allegedly excessive rental registration fee.