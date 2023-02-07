The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State.

State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing Infrastructure Assistance Program at the Indiana Finance Authority.

Under the plan, local governments could seek loans from the program to pay the costs of "public infrastructure," such as systems for water, wastewater, sanitary sewers and storm sewers, lift stations, streets, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights and utility distribution lines.

It's not yet known how much money initially will be available in the fund that will be constantly refreshed as loans are repaid.

House Republicans are expected to include an appropriation for the program in the two-year state budget they're expected unveil as soon as next week.

However, for the best chance at obtaining money from the fund, the measure requires localities to revise or rescind policies many home builders consider impediments to development, such as garage size and placement, roof pitch, minimum lot and home sizes, setbacks, and parking requirements, among others.

State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, the sponsor of the proposal as well as a home builder and Realtor, said the Housing Task Force he led last year agreed that making it easier for localities to support housing infrastructure will generate more private-sector investment and economic growth because housing is a long-term asset that helps communities and families thrive.

Opponents criticized the proposal for reserving 70% of revolving loan funds for communities with fewer than 50,000 residents.

The plan now goes to the Senate.

