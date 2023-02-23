Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, believes that more individuals will want to serve on the boards of local housing authorities across the state if they're paid more to attend each meeting.

The Indiana Senate thinks it's a good idea too.

It recently voted 44-0 to advance Senate Bill 15 to the House for a decision on sending it to the governor to be signed into law.

The legislation would boost the $25-a-meeting pay for housing authority commissioners to $100.

"In my district, attracting people to this role has been difficult because of the insufficient compensation," Randolph said.

"I'm hopeful that my Senate Bill 15 will help address that issue and ensure we are better supporting our housing authority, which will help better support the most vulnerable residents in our communities."

Indiana housing authorities are tasked with providing safe and sanitary housing for individuals with low incomes, as well as clearing and reconstructing areas dominated by unsafe housing conditions.

