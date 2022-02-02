Lake commissioners assign 47 tax sale certificates to nonprofit organizations

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners assigned 47 tax sale certificates to five nonprofit organizations Wednesday in the hope of potentially collecting the unpaid taxes owed on the properties, or seeing them redeveloped.

The entities assigned the tax sale certificates must now follow a procedure specified in state law that allows for the current property owners to retain their land by getting caught up on back taxes.

At the same time, the law provides the certificate holders may eventually take ownership of the properties, provided the proper procedure is followed.

The nonprofit organizations assigned tax sale certificates through a 3-0 vote by the commissioners were:

St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts Street, Gary — three nearby parcels on Connecticut Street.

The Blind Social Center, 5129 Jefferson Street, Gary — three nearby parcels on Washington Street and Adams Street.

River of Life Ministries, 609 Madison Street, Gary — 17 nearby parcels on Madison Street, Jefferson Street and 8th Avenue.

Progressive Community Church, 656 Carolina Street, Gary — 13 nearby parcels on Carolina Street, Georgia Street, Virginia Street, Jackson Avenue, 6th Avenue, 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

South Shore Neighborhood Development Corp., 370 E. 84th Drive, Suite 100, Merrillville — 10 parcels scattered throughout Gary and one parcel on 61st Avenue in Merrillville.

