State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, is optimistic that the legislation he's helped enact over the past three years to keep so-called bad actors out of the tax sale system is making a difference.

The Indiana Senate voted unanimously Monday to endorse what Niemeyer hopes is his final tax sale measure for the foreseeable future.

Senate Bill 156, which now goes to the House, would prohibit individuals who are barred from directly or indirectly bidding on tax sale properties from being assigned a tax sale certificate by another successful bidder.

Niemeyer said the assignment loophole needs to be closed to ensure only legitimate purchasers who intend to pay property taxes are bidding on tax sale properties and not acting in the interest of someone excluded from the sale.

The proposal also makes it easier for property title companies to track the course of tax sale properties through the county auditor's office.

Lake County and other Indiana local governments routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But records show that each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores