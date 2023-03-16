Legislation headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb seeks to clarify a tax sale issue that left unchanged potentially has massive implications for property and business owners in the Hoosier State.

Under current law, when an Indiana property is sold at a tax sale due to unpaid property taxes, and the purchaser acquires ownership of the land, all liens or encumbrances on the property, such as a lease, automatically are extinguished in most circumstances.

However, an issue arises when a parcel of land and the improvements on the land are owned by different entities and taxed separately, state Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, told the House Thursday.

For example, Jeter said, if a shopping mall is operating on leased ground, the land owner fails to pay property taxes, and the property is sold through a tax sale, the new land owner might lose the right to collect rent from the mall since the original ground lease was terminated as part of the tax sale.

Alternatively, the new land owner could take steps to eject the mall from the property, creating significant instability in the local real estate market, Jeter said.

To remedy these potential ills, Senate Enrolled Act 296 declares a properly recorded lease involving a property with severed interests remains in effect following a tax sale.

"I think it's an important fix," Jeter said.

The House agreed. It voted 88-0 to approve Jeter's plan. It previously was endorsed by a 46-0 margin in the Senate, where the measure was cosponsored by state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton.

If the governor signs the proposal into law, as expected, it will take effect July 1.

Indiana local governments routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to try to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

