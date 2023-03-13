The Indiana General Assembly wants Hoosier renters to continue receiving utility services even if their landlord fails to pay the bills.

State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation authorizing utility companies to ask a judge to appoint a receiver when a multifamily residential property owner with more than four units hasn't paid a utility bill for the property for an extended period of time.

If appointed, the receiver would have broad powers to operate the rental property in place of the landlord, including the authority to collect rents, pay debts and even sell the property.

Senate Enrolled Act 114 stems from several recent incidents in Indianapolis where out-of-state companies purchased large apartment complexes and failed to pay bills for water or sewer service, despite collecting money from tenants for those charges.

In some cases, water service was shut off to the apartment complex for nonpayment, leaving hundreds of tenants without water for days on end.

"This is a major issue that needed to be resolved," said state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis. "You can't flush a toilet, you can't cook your food, you can't wash, you can't bathe yourself."

Utility service is defined in the legislation as electric, gas, water or wastewater that's paid by a landlord for an entire property.

The receiver option would not apply if a tenant is individually billed for a utility service and fails to pay what's owed.

Under the plan, a receivership could be initiated 90 days from the due date of the initial outstanding invoice, or 60 days from the start of an unfulfilled payment plan.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a sponsor of the proposal along with state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, said the receivership option was the best way to ensure tenants don't lose utility services without infringing on other remedies available under the law.

"It's amazing how many things this touches and how many people are involved," Soliday said.

Pryor said she wished the legislation included harsher penalties for negligent landlords. But she's grateful innocent tenants at least won't face the prospect of losing their utility service going forward.

The measure was approved 91-0 by the House after previously clearing the Senate by a 50-0 margin.

It will take effect July 1 assuming, as expected, it's signed into law in the weeks ahead by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

