It's now up to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to decide whether a 300-home development set to be constructed south of Aberdeen will be eligible for annexation by Valparaiso through a process similar to Aberdeen's proposed annexation by the Vale of Paradise.

The Indiana Senate voted 49-0 Monday to send House Enrolled Act 1418 to the state's chief executive to be signed into law or vetoed. It previously passed the House, 94-4.

The legislation takes what was intended to be a one-off state law enacted last year to enable the Aberdeen neighborhood to choose to become part of Valparaiso and also applies it to the yet to be constructed residential development south of Aberdeen, despite being located some 4½ miles outside Valparaiso's current boundaries.

The process requires the new development's homeowners association to initiate an annexation by Valparaiso after a financial study and public hearings. That way, the residents know the financial impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, and a majority of the homeowners have an opportunity to overrule the homeowners association and block the annexation if they want to remain outside the city.

Any such annexation likely is a long way off since some of the lots in the new development haven't yet been platted, let alone built on, though Valparaiso does plan to provide water utility services to the new development as it does in Aberdeen.

Valparaiso leaders have told state lawmakers they support the voluntary annexation process for both Aberdeen and the new subdivision.

Records show Aberdeen still is weighing the pluses and minuses of a potential annexation after House Enrolled Act 1110 (2022) authorized a non-contiguous annexation up to 3 miles from Valparaiso.

The few homes located between Aberdeen and the new development will not be compelled to join Valparaiso if Aberdeen and the new development choose to do so, according to state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a sponsor of the plan.

The measure was cosponsored by state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.

