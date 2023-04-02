Legislation clarifying the oversight authority for flood-prevention measures undertaken by the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission is close to winning final approval at the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 412 specifies the commission is subject only to the Army Corps of Engineers when engaged in the removal of sediment and flood-causing debris, or when making improvements to the riverbank.

Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper, the sponsor of the legislation, said the Little Calumet commission always has worked under Army Corps of Engineers authority, but in recent years the Indiana Department of Environmental Management occasionally has directed the commission to go "above and beyond what the Army Corps is requiring of them."

"What we're basically saying to the Little Calumet commission is you're already subject to the Army Corps of Engineers, so we're not going to make you, as a state, be more stringent than (federal requirements)," Lindauer said.

Jake German, an attorney for the commission, told the House Natural Resources Committee that the commission remains focused on minimizing the potential for flooding in Northwest Indiana by promptly removing debris and sediment, and shoring up riverbanks when needed.

"We report directly to the Army Corps of Engineers based out of Chicago," German said. "Under the Waters of the United States (rule) they have kind of supreme control and authority over that water, and we are their largest, single request for permits and work along there."

"This language just clarifies that we only adhere to their federal requirements," he added.

Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, is a co-sponsor of the legislation. He said the plan "is a great step in revitalizing northwestern Indiana for years to come."

"This bill will give us the ability to enhance the Calumet River, which has been neglected. One of the most polluted bodies of water in our state, cleaning up the river and its bank will not only help our local environment, it will enhance public health and hopefully our local economy by bringing more businesses and people to East Chicago and northwestern Indiana," he said.

The proposal also declares any non-emergency application for a seawall or revetment permit for properties adjacent to Lake Michigan automatically is deemed approved if the local authority neither approves nor denies the permit during the 30 business-day review period already specified in state law.

Lindauer said the Indiana Code automatically grants approval to emergency permit requests if no action is taken within 10 business days. The change simply applies that same principle to nonemergency seawall and revetment permits as well.

The revised measure was approved 89-4 by the Republican-controlled House.

The legislation now goes back to the Republican-controlled Senate for lawmakers to either endorse the House version of the proposal, or send it to a House-Senate conference committee to hammer out a compromise measure that must be reapproved by both chambers to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

