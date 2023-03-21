A Senate-approved plan supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties is advancing in the House.

On Tuesday, the House Local Government Committee voted 10-3 to send to the full chamber legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated Indiana county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on its tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.

Senate Bill 157, among other provisions, authorizes the county council to establish a process for transferring ownership of a tax-delinquent property that twice has failed to sell at both the county treasurer and county commissioners' tax sales to either the county or a municipality on an expedited basis for future development purposes.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, a sponsor of the plan, said the measure especially could help in Gary where blighted and dangerous buildings blot the landscape, but generally can't be demolished because their ownership repeatedly is transferred among tax sale buyers who often do nothing to improve the properties and frequently don't even pay the taxes owed.

"These are not fixer-uppers," Slager said. "These properties have zero value."

Lake County and other Indiana counties routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But records show that each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

Recent studies conducted by Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence and Lake County government have identified 9,231 churner properties, located primarily in the county's northern cities.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, another sponsor, said the overriding goal is to get all tax sale properties back on the tax rolls as quickly as possible and to potentially spur new development.

"We have to do something in these counties where these properties keep going through and no one pays taxes on them," Niemeyer said.

However, Jim Nowacki, of Gary, a real estate investor and frequent tax sale buyer, told the panel he believes something nefarious is afoot with lawmakers trying to take properties from Gary residents and packaging them for redevelopment by favored entities.

He also blamed the property assessment process for deterring real estate development by overvaluing parcels that subsequently sell at tax sales for significantly less.

"You don't have the right to steal people's property," Nowacki said. "There's no such thing as a churner property."

The anti-churner legislation is poised for a final decision by the House, possibly as soon as next week, on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

