State lawmakers have unanimously approved a plan to reduce the number of land parcels with unpaid property taxes continually churning through tax sales, especially in Lake County.

The Indiana House voted 96-0 Tuesday to send Senate Enrolled Act 157 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. The measure last month passed the Senate, 49-0.

The legislation gives Lake County, and any other similarly situated Indiana county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on its tax rolls at least some of the thousands of properties repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.

Specifically, the proposal authorizes the county council to establish a process for transferring ownership of a tax-delinquent property that twice has failed to sell at both the county treasurer and county commissioners' tax sales to either the county itself, or a municipality, on an expedited basis for future development purposes.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, a sponsor of the plan, said the measure especially could help in Gary where blighted and dangerous buildings blot the landscape but generally can't be demolished because their ownership repeatedly is transferred among tax sale buyers who often do nothing to improve the properties and frequently don't even pay the taxes owed.

Indiana counties routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But records show that each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

Recent studies conducted by Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence and Lake County government have identified 9,231 churner properties, located primarily in the county's northern cities.

