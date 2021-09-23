Southlake Mall prevails in long-running property tax assessment dispute

To resolve the issue, the Board of Tax Review created its own valuation for the mall for the four tax years at issue that was closer to what the assessor said the mall was worth than what mall officials believed the property was worth.

The appellate-level Indiana Tax Court affirmed the board's valuation of the mall, except for two minor issues, in December.

The Supreme Court, however, said both the tax review board and the tax court overstepped their bounds by independently devising and affirming a value for the mall, according to the ruling written by Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native.

Slaughter said Indiana statutes clearly require the tax board, when a challenged valuation is 5% greater than the previous valuation, to accept as correct either the assessor's appraisal of a property or the property owner's appraisal — otherwise the valuation must revert to the previous assessment.

He said there's no statutory authority for the tax board to create its own assessment, as it did in this case, if it finds deficiencies in each of the provided appraisals.

Likewise, the tax court should not have affirmed the board's actions, Slaughter said.