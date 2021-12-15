Southlake Mall wins second challenge to its property tax assessment

Wentworth said under Indiana law the assessor is obligated when a property's value increases more than 5% in one tax year to demonstrate the new assessed value is exactly and precisely "correct."

She noted the Indiana General Assembly has not defined the meaning of "correct," or even indicated a possible range of correctness since the Tax Court has long held "the act of appraising is more art than science."

In this case, however, Wentworth said the assessor's appraisal of the mall for each of the tax years was contradicted by subsequent independent appraisals completed on behalf of the assessor that valued the mall at $258.9 million for 2015 and $241.7 million for 2016.

Because neither of those values exactly matched the $242.9 million original assessment, she said that assessment cannot be considered "correct" under the law and must be thrown out and replaced with the last accepted value of the mall set in 2010.

Cusimano said the mall's 2010 assessment of approximately $110 million is "well below the opinions of more than one expert in the case" — including the independent appraiser hired by the mall whose valuation Wentworth also declined to deem "correct."