Southlake Mall wins second challenge to its property tax assessment

The Indiana Tax Court has dropped a big lump of coal in the holiday stockings of local government taxing districts that include Southlake Mall.
In an 18-page ruling, Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth threw out the $242.9 million assessed value of the mall for the 2015 and 2016 tax years and ordered the value of the mall for property tax purposes to revert to its 2010 assessment of approximately $110 million.
Her ruling follows a Sept. 22 Indiana Supreme Court decision that similarly reverted the mall's reassessed value for the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 tax years — leaving Hobart, Lake County, and other mall taxing districts potentially on the hook for millions of dollars in refunds.
"We are disappointed in these results and will continue to seek all remedies available to the assessor," said Brian Cusimano, attorney for the Lake County assessor.
"The assessor presented evidence that amply supported the assessment — one year the appraisal was higher than the assessment, and the other the appraisal was just 0.5% lower than the assessment. But the court's finding is that even a 0.5% difference is not a 'correct' assessment."
Wentworth said under Indiana law the assessor is obligated when a property's value increases more than 5% in one tax year to demonstrate the new assessed value is exactly and precisely "correct."
She noted the Indiana General Assembly has not defined the meaning of "correct," or even indicated a possible range of correctness since the Tax Court has long held "the act of appraising is more art than science."
In this case, however, Wentworth said the assessor's appraisal of the mall for each of the tax years was contradicted by subsequent independent appraisals completed on behalf of the assessor that valued the mall at $258.9 million for 2015 and $241.7 million for 2016.
Because neither of those values exactly matched the $242.9 million original assessment, she said that assessment cannot be considered "correct" under the law and must be thrown out and replaced with the last accepted value of the mall set in 2010.
Cusimano said the mall's 2010 assessment of approximately $110 million is "well below the opinions of more than one expert in the case" — including the independent appraiser hired by the mall whose valuation Wentworth also declined to deem "correct."
Looking ahead, the Lake County assessor can still ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the case.
Alternatively, the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which convenes Jan. 4, occasionally enacts retroactive tax laws to respond to unexpected court rulings that may require local units repay significant funds to property owners.
Southlake Indiana LLC owns the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street that contains some 1.3 million square feet of retail space, a 12-screen AMC movie theater, and several restaurants.
Records show Southlake Mall recently was foreclosed on in Israel after its former owner, Starwood, refinanced its mall portfolio in 2018 and then defaulted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and New York City-based Golden East Investors were installed as trustees running the mall, the second-largest in Indiana and the anchor of Northwest Indiana's biggest commercial trade district.
A valuation of the mall provided to Starwood in 2018 by Chicago-based NPV Advisors pegged its fair value at $302 million as of Sept. 30, 2017.
