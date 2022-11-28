State agency finds no reason to revise Lake County land values

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has found no basis to upend the Lake County land order setting base property values for the various categories of land throughout the state's second-most populous county.

In a first-of-its-kind review, DLGF spent more than 100 hours evaluating the accuracy of the county's 2022 land order, including holding a public hearing and soliciting public comment, in response to claims of overassessment and other alleged errors advanced by two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township.

DLGF said after analyzing the land order adopted April 6 by the Lake County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, along with the extensive data and studies submitted in support of the order by Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman and Calumet Township Assessor Jackie Collins, there's no reason for DLGF to deny or change the county's land order.

Spearman, who succeeded now-Gary Mayor Jerome Prince as county assessor in 2019 and was elected Nov. 8 to a four-year term in her own right, said she was pleased the DLGF review supports the assessments calculated by her office and the Calumet Township assessor.

"Land orders and land assessments are one important part of the overall real property assessment process. Values that aren't based on the market could lead to incorrect and inequitable taxes being paid by property owners," Spearman said.

"Two property owners who frequently purchase vacant lots, often in Gary and Calumet Township, felt that their land assessments based on the county land order were incorrect. The DLGF concluded that the petitioners in this matter did not provide any hard data," she added.

Indeed, DLGF said land speculators Andy Young and Jim Nowacki provided no meaningful evidence to substantiate their claims the base rates in Lake County are too high, which Young and Nowacki said is obvious due in part to the thousands of properties in Calumet Township and elsewhere in Lake County that go unsold each year at county sales of properties with unpaid property taxes.

"They argued that they had purchased properties at tax sale over many years, for a few hundred dollars or $20 but provided no written evidence. They provided no analysis or data about the tax sales at all or how this contention relates to the land order and base rates," DLGF said.

DLGF also noted distressed property sales, such as tax sales, do not accurately represent the market value-in-use of a property, and just because a property does not sell at a tax sale doesn't mean it has no value.

"All land has a land value, whether the land is platted, acreage, commercial, residential, agricultural or industrial," DLGF said.

In fact, DLGF noted data provided by the Lake County assessor show Young purchased tax sale properties with a total assessed value of $338,100 that he sold between 2017 and 2022 for $5.5 million, and Nowacki properties acquired for $49,700 subsequently sold for $436,880.

"Because sales are often the best indicator of value in assessment practice and in Indiana law, it appears that these particular properties may be significantly underassessed," DLGF said.