A plan allowing Valparaiso to develop the area around its commuter bus station using a tool that's already spurring transit-oriented development along the South Shore commuter rail line in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties is advancing at the Statehouse.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 37-13 to approve House Bill 1046 Tuesday, returning the measure to the Republican-controlled House for a decision on making additional changes or sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Opposition to the measure appeared to be based on a second, Lafayette-focused component authorizing Indiana counties providing bus transportation services to operate in an adjacent county under certain circumstances.

The Valparaiso provision authorizes the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) to establish an additional Transit Development District (TDD) centered on Valparaiso's bus station at 260 Brown St.

Specifically, the RDA would be permitted to sell bonds to speed construction of TDD property improvements, subject to local planning and zoning ordinances, in a designated area within a half-mile of the bus station.

The borrowed funds then would be paid back using the captured growth of state income and local property tax revenues in the TDD.

TDDs previously established by the RDA in Michigan City and elsewhere along the South Shore Line already are attracting transit-oriented development as intended by the 2017 TDD statute.

Supporters of the proposal said Valparaiso likewise could benefit from a TDD, since the area around the bus station currently is underdeveloped with a lot of abandoned properties but poised to grow following the opening of the nearby Journeyman Distillery.

