A Region cardiologist is encouraging people to change their lifestyles to prevent strokes, which kill an estimated 150,000 people in the United States a year.

“Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a stroke, but there are steps you can take to prevent them with simple, healthy lifestyle habits,” said Maya Kommineni, a cardiologist with Northwest Medical Group. “If a stroke does occur, catching it early and getting help immediately is essential for improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.”

Kommineni stresses healthy living as a way to prevent the fifth leading cause of death, which also is the most common cause of disability in the country. Strokes can kill up to two million brain cells a minute, putting one at risk of death, disability or permanent brain damage that incapacitates people and places a burden on their families.

It's estimated that controlling risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol through lifestyle can prevent up to 80% of strokes.

People should eat well, prioritizing foods like fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts and whole grains, she said. They should reduce alcohol consumption and avoid smoking.

They also should exercise, even just walking, gardening or biking, Kommineni said. It can reduce risk of stroke by 25% to 30%.

She also encourages people to familiarize themselves with signs of a stroke like severe headaches, dizziness, confusion or impaired movement, sight or speech.

People should remember the FAST acronym stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time if they think they're experiencing or witnessing a stroke. If they see someone slur their speech or have difficulty raising their arms, or if one side of their face droops, they should immediately call 911.

Getting prompt medical care increases the chance of survival and helps prevent permanent disabilities, Kommineni said.

