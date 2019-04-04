Sales of the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer fell by 1.5% in the first quarter of this year.
Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch just across the state line produced 53,306 units of the sports utility vehicle during the first three months of 2019, down from 54,131 units during the same period in 2018.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which switched from monthly sales reports to quarterly sales reports this year, sold 590,249 units during the first quarter, down 1.6% from the previous year. Ford's overall SUV sales were up 5% to 213,086 units moved off dealership lots in the first three months of the year.
“First quarter 2019 sales were solid for Ford," Ford Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service Mark LaNeve said.
"Our winning portfolio continues to deliver. F-Series expanded our leadership position while others slugged it out for second place. We have a close connection with our customers, allowing us to deliver what they need in their trucks. It can also be seen in our record sales of Ford SUVs as well as Lincoln’s significant growth.”
Locally, Ford makes the Explorer, the Taurus, the Police Interceptor utility and the Police Interceptor sedan at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, which borders Hammond.
The Taurus and Police Interceptor are being phased out next year and replaced with the Lincoln Aviator, as the automaker shifts its focus from cars to higher-priced, higher-margin trucks and SUVs.
The Explorer accounts for most of the production at the sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot Ford plant, which is serviced by local suppliers such as Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond.
In the first quarter, Ford sold 8,616 Police Interceptor Utilities, the souped-up police car version of the Explorer, a 0.7% year-over-year decline.
The automaker sold 5,731 Tauruses in the final quarter of Taurus production there, a 25.1% decline as compared to the same period in 2018. Police Interceptor Sedan sales rose 1.6% to 1,899.
Ford employs more than 5,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on Torrence Avenue and the banks of the Calumet River and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.