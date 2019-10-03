Region-made Ford Explorer sales fall by 48% during switchover to 2020 model

Sales of the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer plunged by 48% during the third quarter after the Chicago Assembly Plant switched to the new 2020 model, ceasing production for a month-long transition and limiting the available supply.
Ford's 2.8 million-square-foot automotive factory in Hegewisch produced 31,546 units of the sport utility vehicle over the last three months, down from 60,611 units during the same period in 2018. Explorer sales are down 29.9% to 120,226 units so far this year.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which switched from monthly sales reports to quarterly sales reports this year, sold 580,251 total units during the third quarter, down 4.9% from the previous year. Ford's overall SUV sales were down 10.5% to 193,100 units moved off dealership lots from July through September.
“As planned, this year is a transitional one for Ford as we move from our sedan lineup to an all-new winning portfolio of trucks and SUVs," Ford Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service Mark LaNeve said. "Ranger sales continue to accelerate and the all-new Explorer and Escape are hitting dealer showrooms now. Our truck, van and commercial business continued to be strong in the third quarter, with record van sales and continued F-Series sales leadership."
Locally, Ford makes the Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, which borders Hammond. It phased out production of the Taurus and Police Interceptor Sedan there earlier this year.
The Explorer accounts for most of the production at the sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot Ford plant, which is serviced by local suppliers such as Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond.
In the third quarter, Ford sold 2,408 Police Interceptor Utilities, the souped-up police car version of the Explorer, a 68.1% year-over-year decline. Police Interceptor Utility sales have fallen by 38.0% to 15,551 units through the first nine months of the year.
The automaker sold 1,899 Lincoln Aviators made in Chicago in the third quarter.
Ford employs more than 5,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on Torrence Avenue and the banks of the Calumet River and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.