Resilient Mokena keeps growing while navigating pockets of turbulence during pandemic

Fedora said new businesses are opening, but not as many as this time last year. “As a chamber, we’re just trying to be supportive. We’re all about networking and special events and since we’ve been pushed back to phase 3.5, gatherings are limited to 25 people,” she said. “Networking events are a no-go and we’re now making a more long-term shift. In March, we thought this would be temporary, but now it looks like it will go through at least 2020. We used to be heavy on ribbon cuttings and business after hours — events where you would shake hands and network. Now we’ve shifted our focus to webinars and Zoom meetings, anything that would be beneficial to businesses virtually. We’re still trying to provide support and give value to membership even though it looks completely different than it used to.”