Resilient Mokena keeps growing while navigating pockets of turbulence during pandemic
Mokena has been fortunate that it overall hasn’t seen a large financial loss from the pandemic.

According to Mayor Frank Fleischer, the village lost only about 5% of sales tax revenue in March and a little bit over that in April. “We thought we’d lose more than what we have,” he said. “We’ll see what happens now as time goes on without more stimulus money.”

Likewise, "the pandemic has had little effect on construction projects this year,” said Alan Zordan, director of economic and community development. “Thankfully construction has been deemed as an essential industry and has been allowed to continue. As a result we have not seen a slowdown in construction activity this year."

That means that two large projects are going full steam ahead — construction of a 50,000 square-foot medical office building for Palos Health at the southwest corner of U.S. Hwy. 30 and Owens Road and the 55,000 square-foot Altorfer CAT, a Caterpillar earth moving equipment sales and service dealership going up at the northwest corner of 191st Street and 88th Avenue. Both projects are slated for completion in early 2021.

A 20-unit residential project also just began at the southeast corner of Francis  and Townline Roads that will be known as the Oaks Townhomes. Zordan said  single-family home sites are available, and the village is still issuing permits for new homes.

“As far as municipal projects go, the village is planning an expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, which should begin in the next six months,” he said.

“Things are going well with economic development,” said Fleischer. “Mokena is in a nice place right now. The only thing that is bothering me now is restaurants since the governor has forced indoor closures.”

The recent rollback of re-opening in Will County meant that restaurants could operate outdoor dining and carry-out only.

Melissa Fedora, executive director of the Mokena Chamber of Commerce, said the second shutdown has been even harder on restaurants than the first. “ I don’t think they’ve rebounded from the first shutdown. Before, everyone was in the same boat — gyms and salons were shut down, too. Now it’s just restaurants. And if you want to dine out and be indoors, we’re close to the Cook County border, where you can eat inside. People aren’t on the same playing field,” she said.

Besides losing business from dining rooms closures, those restaurants have incurred added expenses of renting tables, chairs or tents to shift to outdoor service and are at the mercy of the weather, she said. They were also given only two days notice of indoor closures, and some were left with an abundance of fresh stock that had to be thrown away.

In spite of those challenges, she said the community is doing its best to support businesses and she’s doing her best to spread the word about local restaurants on the chamber’s social media pages — mokena.com and www.facebook.com/MokenaCC among them.

Fedora said new businesses are opening, but not as many as this time last year. “As a chamber, we’re just trying to be supportive. We’re all about networking and special events and since we’ve been pushed back to phase 3.5, gatherings are limited to 25 people,” she said. “Networking events are a no-go and we’re now making a more long-term shift. In March, we thought this would be temporary, but now it looks like it will go through at least 2020. We used to be heavy on ribbon cuttings and business after hours — events where you would shake hands and network. Now we’ve shifted our focus to webinars and Zoom meetings, anything that would be beneficial to businesses virtually. We’re still trying to provide support and give value to membership even though it looks completely different than it used to.”

There has been a lot more online engagement and interest in connecting to businesses via social media. Fedora said the Chamber’s Facebook page has jumped up by about 600 followers since the pandemic began. “We’re seeing people leaving more comments and giving recommendations on Facebook. When places can’t open inside, that’s something we can’t control. All you can do it try to shop these restaurants and help them make it through,” said Fedora.

Snapshots

Brothership Brewing

This new brewery and taproom launched on Feb. 22, specializing in New England-style hazy IPAs. Five men, two of whom are brewers, joined together to open the brewery at 18781 S. 90th Ave., Suite E.

It started when Tom Soltis met a couple of award-winning brewers at a beer festival. “We decided to put a brewery together and brought it to a larger scale,” said Soltis, business operations manager.

Food isn’t served there, but you’re welcome to bring in your own or better yet, place a delivery order and support a local restaurant. Its flagship beer is a double IPA called Aliens vs. Cowboys.

The patio is  open, and 32-ounce disposable growlers are available to take home. Beer-to-go, as well as merchandise, can be purchased online at brothershipbrewing.com. Once indoor service is allowed, the tasting room will be open with social distancing in place and a reduced capacity of 40. The patio is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Lisa Thomas Salons

It was 30 years ago when Lisa Thomas opened her salon in Tinley Park. She still is active in the business, which has expanded to include  locations in Mokena and in Orland Park.

The salons offer a full line or hair, nail and skin services — cuts, color, facials, waxing, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions and more. You’ll also find a variety of retail products from such trusted names as Redken and Dermologica. The Mokena location is at 11326 Lincoln Hwy.

The Alley Grill & Tap House and Thunder Bowl

Thunder Bowl, the state-of-the-art 24-lane bowling alley, opened at 18700 Old LaGrange Rd, 20 years ago and the existing restaurant was renovated and renamed seven years ago as The Alley Grill and Tap House. It has 36 craft beers on tap and serves pizza, ribs, nachos and other common bar food, along with daily specials.

According to Diane Lauzze, general manager, some popular dishes are the vodka penne pasta, crab cakes and alley shrimp. “And our soups are tremendous,” she said.

The Alley also does catering and has party rooms for groups of 10 to 300 people. there’s free bingo each Tuesday night, karaoke on Fridays and a DJ on Thursday and Saturday.

Balagio Ristorante & Banquets

Since opening in Homewood in 1987, Balagio has welcomed customers to its full-service Italian restaurant for pasta with creamy sauces, rich and filling layered lasagna, house-made potato gnocchi, stuffed manicotti and other specialties. The menu now includes gluten-free and whole wheat pastas, as well.

A lengthy wine and cocktail menu pair with other entrees such as veal piccata, panko-crusted cod and ribeyes steak with roasted potatoes.

At the Mokena location, 9716 W. 191st St., the patio is open until indoor dining resumes.

Manager Carla Bolin said the pandemic has proved difficult for the restaurant industry. “We need to operate at 100% occupancy to survive,” she said. But she’s grateful for the customers who frequent the eatery. “Mokena is a loyal community,” she said. “They’ve been very supportive through this crazy time.”

New business

Here are the new businesses that have sprouted in Mokena this year:

Chicago Hockey Academy

10050 W. 191st St.

708-770-7997

Duni Women’s Healthcare & Fertility

9405 Bormet Drive, Suite 10

708-481-0995

Vital Ambulance

18781 S. 90th Ave.

708-478-3800

D-Bat Mokena

9950 W. 190th St.

708-852-3228

Ringold Financial

19027 Jodi Rd., Suite G

708-478-5850

Sergeant Construction Inc.

19027 Jodi Rd., Suite G

708-719-3101

Crash Champions

8910 W. 171st St.

708-479-4321

Kusinski & Associates Counseling Services

19235 S. Wolf Rd., Suite 140

815-333-4032

Brothership Brewing

18781 S. 90th Ave., Suite E

708-995-7014

Salon Rhapsody

11400 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 102

815-469-5953

Beautified Decorating

19149 S. Blackhawk Parkway

708-785-4036

Caribbean Pools

18911 S. Wolf Rd.

800-589-7665

CBD Kratom

19170 S. LaGrange Rd.

708-719-3958

CW Kneeland Glass

9830 W. 190th St., Suites F-G

312-517-8821

Dough Heathcock Law LLC

19201 S. LaGrange Rd., Suite 203

708-995-1978

Grant Park Legal Advisors

18700 S. Wolf Rd., Suite 250

815-412-9377

Lifetime Insurance & Financial Services

9500 Bormet Drive, Suite 103

708-258-1012

Maple House Cafe

11400 Lincoln Hwy.

815-464-0533

Nationwide

9700 W. 197th St., Suite 109

779-803-3181

Legends Nails

19801 S. LaGrange Rd.

708-995-5052

Barberz Blvd. Barbershop

11137 W. 191st St.

708-719-3448

Mokena Apothecary

10937 Front St., Suite C

708-995-5795

MDH Concrete & Construction

9951 19th St., Suite M

708-631-3284

Viking Electric

8940 W 192nd St., Suites A & B

708-479-2800

