Resilient Mokena keeps growing while navigating pockets of turbulence during pandemic

Mokena has been fortunate that it overall hasn’t seen a large financial loss from the pandemic.
According to Mayor Frank Fleischer, the village lost only about 5% of sales tax revenue in March and a little bit over that in April. “We thought we’d lose more than what we have,” he said. “We’ll see what happens now as time goes on without more stimulus money.”
Likewise, "the pandemic has had little effect on construction projects this year,” said Alan Zordan, director of economic and community development. “Thankfully construction has been deemed as an essential industry and has been allowed to continue. As a result we have not seen a slowdown in construction activity this year."
That means that two large projects are going full steam ahead — construction of a 50,000 square-foot medical office building for Palos Health at the southwest corner of U.S. Hwy. 30 and Owens Road and the 55,000 square-foot Altorfer CAT, a Caterpillar earth moving equipment sales and service dealership going up at the northwest corner of 191st Street and 88th Avenue. Both projects are slated for completion in early 2021.
A 20-unit residential project also just began at the southeast corner of Francis and Townline Roads that will be known as the Oaks Townhomes. Zordan said single-family home sites are available, and the village is still issuing permits for new homes.
“As far as municipal projects go, the village is planning an expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, which should begin in the next six months,” he said.
“Things are going well with economic development,” said Fleischer. “Mokena is in a nice place right now. The only thing that is bothering me now is restaurants since the governor has forced indoor closures.”
The recent rollback of re-opening in Will County meant that restaurants could operate outdoor dining and carry-out only.
Melissa Fedora, executive director of the Mokena Chamber of Commerce, said the second shutdown has been even harder on restaurants than the first. “ I don’t think they’ve rebounded from the first shutdown. Before, everyone was in the same boat — gyms and salons were shut down, too. Now it’s just restaurants. And if you want to dine out and be indoors, we’re close to the Cook County border, where you can eat inside. People aren’t on the same playing field,” she said.
Besides losing business from dining rooms closures, those restaurants have incurred added expenses of renting tables, chairs or tents to shift to outdoor service and are at the mercy of the weather, she said. They were also given only two days notice of indoor closures, and some were left with an abundance of fresh stock that had to be thrown away.
In spite of those challenges, she said the community is doing its best to support businesses and she’s doing her best to spread the word about local restaurants on the chamber’s social media pages — mokena.com and www.facebook.com/MokenaCC among them.
Fedora said new businesses are opening, but not as many as this time last year. “As a chamber, we’re just trying to be supportive. We’re all about networking and special events and since we’ve been pushed back to phase 3.5, gatherings are limited to 25 people,” she said. “Networking events are a no-go and we’re now making a more long-term shift. In March, we thought this would be temporary, but now it looks like it will go through at least 2020. We used to be heavy on ribbon cuttings and business after hours — events where you would shake hands and network. Now we’ve shifted our focus to webinars and Zoom meetings, anything that would be beneficial to businesses virtually. We’re still trying to provide support and give value to membership even though it looks completely different than it used to.”
There has been a lot more online engagement and interest in connecting to businesses via social media. Fedora said the Chamber’s Facebook page has jumped up by about 600 followers since the pandemic began. “We’re seeing people leaving more comments and giving recommendations on Facebook. When places can’t open inside, that’s something we can’t control. All you can do it try to shop these restaurants and help them make it through,” said Fedora.
