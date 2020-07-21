Restaurateur joins mission to feed America's hungry

Mook says the longevity of this crisis requires federal aid, and he and others anticipate food insecurity worsening in the months to come as unemployment benefits come to an end for some.

“We feel like this is the calm before the storm,” says Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee.

Tussler also is frustrated with the sometimes chaotic nature of donations in this current climate and the difficulty –- partly due to social distancing –- of determining the nature of people’s food emergencies. Rather than the government distributing food boxes, for instance, she supports increasing food stamp assistance, also known as SNAP, to ensure that those most in need are fed.

Either way, Verna Swan, a retired nurse who lives in Englewood and volunteers to deliver meals from ROOH and other restaurants, says the service is greatly appreciated. She and her 14-year-old nephew, Israel Swan, took meals to seniors in their neighborhood in recent days.

“We’re family. We look out for each other,” says Verna Swan, a volunteer for I Grow, an organization that serves the neighborhood, where she first moved when she was 13 years old.