Attorney general asks Hoosiers to report suspected coronavirus price gouging

Hoosiers who believe they've paid unconscionable prices for consumer goods due to the coronavirus pandemic can file a complaint online for possible investigation by the Indiana attorney general's office.

Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is encouraging Indiana price gouging victims to visit the website indianaconsumer.com and click the "file a complaint" button in the middle of the page.

While Indiana's anti-price gouging law is limited to fuel costs, which have been dropping steadily during the COVID-19 outbreak, Hill believes his authority under the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act allows him to investigate retailers charging excessive prices for all products.

Numerous anecdotal reports from across the country suggest some stores have used the coronavirus panic to hike prices on in-demand consumer goods, such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, well above any reasonable charge for those products.

Suspected price gouging in Indiana also can be reported by telephone to the attorney general's consumer protection division at 800-382-5516.