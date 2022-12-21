Falling fuel prices will reduce Indiana's cut from January gasoline sales

The plummeting price of gasoline across the Hoosier State will reduce by nearly 5% the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in January.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 19.9 cents a gallon next month — down from 23.3 cents a gallon in December.

It's the first time since March that Indiana's sales tax on gasoline will be lower than 20 cents a gallon.

January's rate also will be nearly one-third less than the 29.4 cents a gallon Hoosiers were paying as recently as Aug. 31.

The rate is calculated using the statewide average pretax price for gasoline that fell to $2.8424 a gallon during the Nov. 16-Dec. 15 tracking period, down from $3.3295 a gallon in the previous period.

The declining price of fuel has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents a gallon gasoline tax, which state lawmakers in August chose not to reduce to its pre-July 1 rate of 32 cents a gallon, or the 18.4 cents a gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 71.3 cents in taxes, including 52.9 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in January, down from 74.7 cents in December, or a 4.6% reduction.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases even are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed Aug. 5 in Senate Enrolled Act 2 to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents a gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Statehouse Democrats, meanwhile, continue calling for the temporary suspension of Indiana's gasoline taxes and have proposed replacing the lost revenue earmarked for road construction projects using a portion of the $4.7 billion sitting in the state's reserve accounts.

Gallery: Peteyville the Christmas display draws a global crowd Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Peteyville founder's love of Christmas extends to arm tattoos: 'I'm going to take it to the grave' Gallery HTML code