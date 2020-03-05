Indiana bars, alcohol retailers can sell until 4 a.m. this Sunday only

Hoosiers who enjoy drinking alcoholic beverages will get an extra hour — sort of — to purchase their favorite potent potables early Sunday morning.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced Thursday that bars and other alcohol retailers are permitted to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. Sunday, instead of having to abide by the state's usual 3 a.m. last call.

The "extra" hour is due to the daylight saving time change.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks automatically spring forward to 3 a.m., which normally would force bartenders and shops to stop selling beer, wine and liquor immediately.

The ATC said it is authorizing alcohol sales to continue until 4 a.m. Sunday to ensure businesses can serve their alcohol seeking customers for the same number of hours as a typical Saturday night/Sunday morning shift.

It still remains up to each alcohol retailer to decide whether to actually stay open until 4 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.