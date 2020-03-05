Indiana bars, alcohol retailers can sell until 4 a.m. this Sunday only

Hoosiers who enjoy drinking alcoholic beverages will get an extra hour — sort of — to purchase their favorite potent potables early Sunday morning.
The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced Thursday that bars and other alcohol retailers are permitted to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. Sunday, instead of having to abide by the state's usual 3 a.m. last call.
The "extra" hour is due to the daylight saving time change.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks automatically spring forward to 3 a.m., which normally would force bartenders and shops to stop selling beer, wine and liquor immediately.
The ATC said it is authorizing alcohol sales to continue until 4 a.m. Sunday to ensure businesses can serve their alcohol seeking customers for the same number of hours as a typical Saturday night/Sunday morning shift.
It still remains up to each alcohol retailer to decide whether to actually stay open until 4 a.m.
