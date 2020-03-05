You are the owner of this article.
Indiana bars, alcohol retailers can sell until 4 a.m. this Sunday only
Indiana bars, alcohol retailers can sell until 4 a.m. this Sunday only

Drinking stock

Bartender Paul Rumley serves two beers at the Thrush Tavern in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, June 29, 2004.

 Associated Press

Hoosiers who enjoy drinking alcoholic beverages will get an extra hour — sort of — to purchase their favorite potent potables early Sunday morning.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced Thursday that bars and other alcohol retailers are permitted to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. Sunday, instead of having to abide by the state's usual 3 a.m. last call.

The "extra" hour is due to the daylight saving time change.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks automatically spring forward to 3 a.m., which normally would force bartenders and shops to stop selling beer, wine and liquor immediately.

The ATC said it is authorizing alcohol sales to continue until 4 a.m. Sunday to ensure businesses can serve their alcohol seeking customers for the same number of hours as a typical Saturday night/Sunday morning shift.

It still remains up to each alcohol retailer to decide whether to actually stay open until 4 a.m.

