Indiana won't require licensing for eyelash extension specialists

Hoosier lawmakers have decided Indiana will not require licensing for the growing number eyelash extension specialists operating across the state.

The Republican-controlled House voted 68-24 this week to send Senate Enrolled Act 361 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It previously passed the Republican-controlled Senate, 47-0.

Under the plan, eyelash extension specialists will not be obligated to obtain an esthetician or cosmetology license to work in the field, so long as they successfully complete a training course offered by a manufacturer of eyelash extensions.

At the same time, facilities where eyelash extensions made of silk, mink or other natural or synthetic materials are applied one at a time to a person's natural eyelashes still will be required to meet sanitary and cleanliness standards set by the Indiana Department of Health.

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, the sponsor, said eyelash extension training is not included in the curriculum of esthetician or cosmetology schools, so it doesn't make sense to force a person who wants to work with eyelash extensions to enroll in those programs and obtain a state license.