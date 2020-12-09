Lake County prevails in property tax battle with Southlake Mall

HOBART — A long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall in Hobart is close to finally being resolved, largely in favor of the Lake County assessor.

The Indiana Tax Court on Monday rejected nearly all the mall's arguments in support of a lower assessed value — and a corresponding reduction in owed property taxes — and affirmed the value set in 2018 by the Indiana Board of Tax Review with two minor exceptions.

Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth directed the tax review board to adjust its final determination to better account for the profit the mall generates from tenant charges for heat and air conditioning, as well as for the mall revenue exceeding costs from common area maintenance reimbursements.

In all other respects, however, Wentworth upheld the tax board's calculated assessed value for the 2011-14 period, which was closer to the value set by the assessor than the value sought by the mall.

She said the board's determination was sufficiently supported by the evidence in the case, leaving Wentworth with no choice but to deny the mall's request that she reweigh the evidence and reduce the mall's assessment accordingly.