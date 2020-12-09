Lake County prevails in property tax battle with Southlake Mall

HOBART — A long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall in Hobart is close to finally being resolved, largely in favor of the Lake County assessor.
The Indiana Tax Court on Monday rejected nearly all the mall's arguments in support of a lower assessed value — and a corresponding reduction in owed property taxes — and affirmed the value set in 2018 by the Indiana Board of Tax Review with two minor exceptions.
Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth directed the tax review board to adjust its final determination to better account for the profit the mall generates from tenant charges for heat and air conditioning, as well as for the mall revenue exceeding costs from common area maintenance reimbursements.
In all other respects, however, Wentworth upheld the tax board's calculated assessed value for the 2011-14 period, which was closer to the value set by the assessor than the value sought by the mall.
She said the board's determination was sufficiently supported by the evidence in the case, leaving Wentworth with no choice but to deny the mall's request that she reweigh the evidence and reduce the mall's assessment accordingly.
"On appeal, this court will not substitute its judgment for that of the Indiana board simply because it or one of the parties might disagree with the decision," Wentworth said.
Matthew Fech, attorney for the Lake County Commissioners, said the county "is pleased with the Indiana Tax Court's decision."
"We believe that this will foreclose any future arguments as to the proper assessed value of Southlake Mall," Fech said.
Had the ruling gone the other way, Lake County and the city of Hobart may have been required to refund more than $12 million in property tax collections to the mall — putting a significant strain on already stretched county and municipal budgets due to COVID-19.
Southlake Mall still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the case.
The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street opened in 1974. It features 1.3 million square feet of retail space in a main building and several outlots, making it the second largest mall in Indiana after the Castleton Square Mall in northeast Indianapolis.
A separate determination of the assessed value of the Kohl's building adjacent to Southlake Mall for the 2007 to 2014 period still is pending at the tax review board.
Wentworth last year ordered the board to recalculate the value of the 90,000-square-foot building after she concluded the board's May 2018 assessment was contrary to law and unsupported by substantial and reliable evidence.
2020 The Times Best of the Region: Shopping
Best Antique Mall
Crown Antique Mall
545 E. 110th Ave.
Crown Point
219-779-9767
With a large number of antique stores to choose from in the Region, Mark Kratkoczki, owner of Crown Antique Mall, says it’s an honor to be The Times' readers’ top choice.
“It means the world,” he said. “We are just so thankful that our customers appreciate our efforts to give them an enjoyable experience.”
In business less than a year, Crown Antique Mall has made a winning first impression. In addition to antiques, the store offers collectibles, artisan goods, repurposed items and vintage finds.
The store’s secret to success, Kratkoczki says, is its great team, long hours and the ability to surround yourself with people who have the same passion.
“We stand apart offering the most square footage and number of vendors in the Region,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Antiques On Main
208 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-1528
THIRD PLACE
J&L This N That Consignment Shop
1311 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5238
Best Antique Shop
It’s Just Serendipity
5630 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-512-4298
For just over 10 years, the Hammond mom-and-pop shop, It’s Just Serendipity, has been a treasure trove of accidental discoveries.
The store, which sells everything vintage and antique, also features tasty treats made by local vendors; seasonal items; and several hand-crafted, repurposed and up-cycled goods created by local artists.
“We truly love what we do,” owner Karen Maravilla said. “We believe that customer service combined with wowing our customers with a beautiful shopping environment and inventory are a perfect marriage.”
With three warehouses of inventory, every day is like Christmas at the shop, she says.
“We have a wish book for customers so we can help them find what they are on the hunt for,” she said.
The shop even offers prop rental for photo shoots and special events, as well as creating one-of-a-kind custom gift baskets or containers for every occasion.
“Our goal is to help bring visitors to downtown Hammond,” Maravilla said. “Being best demonstrates what mom-and-pop shops can do to help make a downtown a destination.”
SECOND PLACE
Blue Ribbon Vintage
111 W. Joliet St.
Crown Point
219-662-8300
THIRD PLACE
Erna & Co.
2831 Jewett Ave.
Highland
219-433-2329
Best Appliance Store
Maruszczak Appliance
7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-865-0555
“It’s always been important for us to just be ‘good people,’ and we’ve worked hard to earn the trust of our customers,” says Doug Maruszczak, owner of Maruszczak Appliance, a family owned business that opened in 1987. “We make mistakes over here and we sell machines that break sometimes, but we make it a point to be fair and to treat our customers with the respect they deserve.”
Offering appliances for everyone’s budget — from basic to custom high end —is also part of its business philosophy of serving everyone.
Maruszczak says in the beginning, he made the commitment to have the most knowledgeable and professional staff to assist customers with their purchases.
“Our team is friendly and willing to take the time to discuss the details of what customers need for their home,” he says. “Whether someone wants to stop by to learn more or plan to purchase a major appliance, we’ll be here to assist them every step of the way.
“I want to sincerely thank our customers for continuing to support us for all these years,” he says. “I also cannot thank our employees enough for continuing to represent our company. Without the hard work of our staff, we would not be in business, let alone be Best of the Region.”
SECOND PLACE
Nason's Appliance
1158 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-769-4161
THIRD PLACE
Blink Appliance & Kitchens
2717 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.
Lynwood
708-889-1860
Best Bike Shop
Trek Schererville
651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-2453
If you think a bicycle is just a set of wheels, talk to the experts at Trek Schererville, who share their passion for cycling, fitness and fun. Trek Schererville has been around since 1984, initially as Schererville Schwinn Cyclery.
At Trek Schererville, they believe there is a bicycle for everyone: from serious cyclists to casual riders, as well as kids and families or someone looking to learn. What keeps riders coming back? A well-trained and knowledgeable staff that helps customers find the perfect bike and the right fit with a free full-fit session for every bike purchased.
Trek offers a lifetime service plan on new bikes, including basic adjustments including derailleurs, brakes and chain lubrication. All Bontrager products have a 30-day unconditional guarantee, and every Bontrager helmet comes with a crash replacement guarantee. If your helmet is impacted within the first year of ownership, Trek Schererville will replace it at no charge.
Want more? Trek Schererville lets you return your bike within 30 days if you don't like it, for a full refund or store credit, no questions asked.
It’s no wonder Times' readers voted Schererville Trek the Best Bike Shop in the Region.
SECOND PLACE
A1 Cycle Center
1407 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-736.8364
THIRD PLACE
BAS Hobart
150 S. Illinois St.
Hobart
219-331-6947
www.bas-bicycle-repair-services-used-bikes.business.site
Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop
Purple Door Bridal Boutique
407 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-209-4433
If you or someone you know is tying the knot, why not look for bridal apparel at a place that Times' readers voted the Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop in the Region? Before walking down the aisle see what Purple Door Bridal Boutique, in Lowell has to offer.
Since 2018, Purple Door Bridal Boutique has specialized in selling new wedding gowns and buying and selling prom dresses on consignment. Serving a 100-mile radius that spans from Lowell and Cedar Lake to Crown Point, St. John, Dyer and Griffith, Purple Door Bridal Boutique offers a wide variety of designer bridal gowns, prom dresses and short and long formals.
Owner Tracy O’Brien says what makes them stand out are her customer service and prices.
“I try to stock more affordable wedding gown options, with designer dresses under $1,000, so that there’s something for every bride,” she says. “I don’t pressure my customers. I work one-on-one with my brides, with only one bride and her family or friends in the store at a time.”
Purple Door Bridal Boutique books private bridal appointments by phone or online. Walk-ins are also welcome.
SECOND PLACE
Something Blue Bridal
324 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-227-8832
THIRD PLACE
David’s Bridal
1700 E. 80th St.
Merrillville
219-648-2000
Best Cabinet Shop
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
708-479-7007
What began as a small area lumber yard in 1945 has grown over three generations to become one of the largest family-owned and operated businesses in Northwest Indiana.
According to David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, the company has served numerous families in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with solid advice, quality products and a neighborly attitude.
“Customers choose Schillings for their cabinetry needs because we offer a vast selection of American-made products, and our motivated kitchen and bath design staff provides quality customer service,” he says.
Schillings offers five in-stock cabinet styles and more than 19 quick-ship styles that you won’t find anywhere else. Cabinets range from entry-level to premium at price options for any budget, with almost unlimited ways to create a unique look for the kitchen, bath or other area of the home.
Stump says it’s the employees who ensure customers have the best experience possible when shopping for cabinets.
“Customers trust Schillings, so our customers lean on our employees to help them create their dream space,” Stump explains. “Our selection of cabinetry for any budget allows the customer’s ideas to come to life through our team’s designs.”
SECOND PLACE
JR’s Custom Cabinets
16855 Mississippi St.
Lowell
219-696-7205
THIRD PLACE
Cabinets Unlimited
10067 Ravenwood Drive
St. John
219-558-2210
Best Car Dealer -- New
Schepel Auto Group
Buick-GMC
3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1449
Cadillac
2929 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1403
What makes one car dealership shine above the rest? Is it its decades of serving Northwest Indiana or the employees who have worked there for many of those decades? Is it the solid relationship with the surrounding communities or their numerous charitable endeavors?
At the Schepel Auto Group, all of those attributes come into play, but perhaps the one thing that really stands out is its outstanding customer service. “We take customer service more seriously than most,” says Schepel Cadillac sales manager, Ryan Van Prooyen. “We enjoy seeing our customers come to the car dealership and enjoying themselves.”
Because of this level of customer service, the Schepel Auto Group sees a great deal of repeat business. “We see this as a friendship, rather than a customer/vendor relationship,” said Van Prooyen. “That’s why many of our customers have been with us for a long time and never would consider going anywhere else.”
The Schepel group is quite humble about its success and honored to be voted Best New Car Dealer in the Region.
“We’re a family-owned, family-oriented company that takes care of our customers,” Steve Ogrentz, Schepel Buick-GMC sales manager, says. “We put a lot of hard work into everything we do, and customers appreciate that we’re straightforward, truthful, honest and trustworthy.”
SECOND PLACE
Bosak Auto Group
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Castle Subaru
6100 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-764-5020
Best Car Dealer -- Used
Village Auto Mart
820 W. Old Ridge Rd.
Hobart
219-942-3222
5467 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-764-4007
If you’re looking for a used car but don’t want the “typical” used-car sales experience, shopping at Village Auto Mart in Hobart and Portage is a breath of fresh air.
Owner Kris Stojanovski says Village Auto Mart has been family owned and operated under the same name for almost 25 years in Hobart on Old Ridge Road. It recently added a second location on U.S. Hwy. 6 in Portage to help with the overflow of trade-in vehicles.
“I feel like most of our customers shop elsewhere and come to us last,” says Stojanovski. “They tell me they didn't buy anywhere else because either the vehicles were overpriced and below par, other places had bad reviews, there were hidden surprises or they dealt with pushy or sketchy salespeople. Honestly, we’re just a laid-back dealer, and we try our best to buy nice cars and trucks and let our vehicles do the selling.”
Stojanovski adds that Village Auto Mart is active in the communities it serves and tries to give back and donate to good causes every chance they get.
“My promise to our customers is a quality variety of honest, pre-owned vehicles at fair prices with a no-nonsense/no-hassle sales approach and no misleading $500-down gimmicks,” he says. “We thank each and every customer for their continued support and for voting us the No. 1 Used Car Dealer in Northwest Indiana. It means the world to us!”
SECOND PLACE (Tie)
Bosak Auto Group
Multiple locations
CarMax
1370 E. 79th Place
Merrillville
219-649-7101
THIRD PLACE
Schepel Auto Group
Buick-GMC
3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1449
Cadillac
2929 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1403
Best Carpet/Flooring Store
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
708-479-7007
Hardwood has long been the flooring choice for homes throughout the U.S., as it adds beauty, sustainability and value. Schillings has long been the place to purchase beautiful and durable hardwood at a great price for homes in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
Once a small area lumber yard that began doing business in 1945, Schillings, now in its third generation, is one of the largest family-owned and operated employers in the Region.
Though the selection and quality bring buyers in to shop, David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, says it’s the employees who ensure that customers have the best possible experience.
“We’re willing and able to focus our attention on each client by offering one-on-one appointments, although we welcome walk-in clientele. We welcome you by explaining our showroom layout of hard surface options as well as flooring selections you can take home versus special order,” says Stump. “Then, we walk you through your project while focusing on your wants and needs.”
With more than 1 million square feet of flooring in stock, including solid and engineered hardwood in a wide variety of woods, finishes and plank widths, it’s no wonder Northwest Indiana residents look to Schillings for their flooring needs.
SECOND PLACE
Cover-Rite Carpet
9400 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-922-6800
THIRD PLACE
Lowell Carpet and Coverings
317 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-696-8800
Best CBD Oil
Custom Dosing Compounding Pharmacy
1000 Breuckman Drive
Crown Point
219-662-5602
2701 Beech St., Suite R
Valparaiso
219-465-2181
4319 S. Franklin St.
Michigan City
219-221-6958
CBD Oil has been found to have therapeutic benefits that help with anxiety, seizures, migraines and other maladies. But, how do you know whether a CBD Oil is high quality?
Jeff Barton, owner, president and pharmacist of Custom Dosing Pharmacy, says one of the main reasons people trust them for CBD Oil is that they test for potency.
“We send our CBD Oil out to an independent lab to be tested for potency,” he explains. “We’re not required to do that, but it’s why our customers trust us for quality.”
Barton says pricing is another factor that brings people back to Custom Dosing Pharmacy. “You can order CBD Oil online, and it may be 50% to 70% more than our prices.”
The CBD Oil from Custom Dosing Pharmacy contains no THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient of cannabis. “Northwest Indiana is very industrial, and many places of employment do random drug testing,” Barton notes. “Our CBD Oil contains no THC, so that people don’t have to worry about testing positive.”
Custom Dosing Pharmacy is a neighborhood health resource with a team of pharmacists and wellness consultants serving Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties. In addition to lifestyle consultations, it offers compounded and conventional prescription medications and health and nutritional supplements for pain management, veterinary medicine and hormone therapy. Using pure, pharmaceutical grade products and ingredients, it prepares custom drugs, as prescribed by a physician, specially formulated to address each patient’s personal needs.
SECOND PLACE
Evolve Chiropractic and Integrative Wellness
11496 Broadway
Crown Point
219-663-3003
THIRD PLACE
Vyto’s Pharmacy
Multiple locations
219-972-1700
Best Customer Service
Centier Bank
Multiple locations
888-CENTIER (236-8437)
When choosing a local bank, one may look for a long-standing solid reputation, community involvement, great savings options and, of course, excellent customer service. Centier Bank has checked all of those boxes since it opened in 1895.
As Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank, Centier Bank is especially committed to delivering an outstanding customer service experience. And that’s a big part of the reason the bank is a favorite among Northwest Indiana residents.
Not only does the bank focus on meeting clients’ needs, Centier also devotes a great deal of time, effort and resources to training its associates to exceed expectations when it comes to fostering banking relationships.
“Our remarkable client experiences stem from our amazing associates,” says Tiffani Davis, vice president and Retail and Sales Experience manager. “The level of caring and compassion runs deeply from Mike Schrage and our senior team and flows through every branch and department.”
The folks at Centier Bank also know how important it is to be involved in the communities that they serve. They emphasize such service, appointing local coordinators in each area to keep their finger on the pulse of local activities and programs. Close community connections help to bond Centier with its clients.
“Our clients are like family so our teams strive to create memorable experiences that make people shout, ‘That’s My Bank!,’ ” Davis says.
SECOND PLACE
Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli
1102 Fairview Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
THIRD PLACE
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
708-479-7007
Best Department Store
FIRST PLACE
Kohl's
Multiple locations
Kohl's has come a long way since it was opened as a corner grocery store in Milwaukee in 1927. The first department store opened in 1962, and it now is the largest department store chain in the nation, and, according to The Times' readers, the best department store in the Region.
Kohl's combines high-end designers and house labels to offer the best in fashion for the whole family as well as home decor, appliances and dinnerware, according to the company's website.
The store also offers incentives such as Kohl's Cash, which lets customers take advantage of online shopping, free pickup in stores and shopping in stores using cash they earned from previous purchases. Its "Yes2You Rewards" program enables customers to earn points that can be applied to future purchases.
Kohl's also is a good corporate citizen through its Kohl's Cares, sustainability efforts and other philanthropic initiatives.
This adds up to a Best in Region win for the suburban Milwaukee-based retailer.
SECOND PLACE
Macy's
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
J.C. Penney
Multiple locations
Best Fireworks Store
Big Daddy K’s Fireworks Outlet
8337 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-8370
When it’s time to celebrate the season, and you’re ready to pop for some colorful fireworks and big boomers, Big Daddy K’s Fireworks has everything you need to ignite the light.
As the best Northwest Indiana fireworks source for more than 19 years, this family-owned, family-run business prides itself on offering an affordable form of entertainment with quality products, great customer service and great prices. The shop offers some of the closest fireworks to Chicago with a no-gimmick, single-item pricing policy for the best show possible within your budget.
Big Daddy K’s brands include Pyro Demon Fireworks, World Class Fireworks, Brothers, Black Cat, Dominator, Winda Fireworks, Megabanger, RGS Brand Fireworks, AFW, Big Fireworks, Shogun, Orion, Boomer, Big Fireworks and more.
“We’re one of the only online stores for fireworks, and currently, we even have curbside pickup,” says George Kanavos, general manager of Big Daddy K’s. “These are just some of the ways we do our best to treat our customers right.”
SECOND PLACE
Krazy Kaplan’s
Multiple locations
219-989-0984
THIRD PLACE
Willy Works
1508 N Main St.
Crown Point
219-765-9786
Best Florist
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
Jen Knoche has had a passion for flowers since she began working in the floral industry at 16, sweeping the floor and scrubbing buckets. Now the Strack & Van Til floral department director channels that passion to offer the best floral options in Northwest Indiana.
“This isn’t your typical grocery store floral. The Strack & Van Til floral team is one-of-a-kind, and it shows in our work. Our passion for flowers, our passion for our customers and our passion for our team is what sets us above the rest.”
Visit the floral page at strackandvantil.com for a wide array of beautiful bouquets, plants, arrangements and balloons for any occasion. Place your order for in-store pickup or delivery.
“All of our stunning floral selections are handcrafted, personally designed and artfully arranged by our Strack & Van Til floral designers,” says Knoche. “We’re the only local supermarket that offers a large floral collection of own own designs online at a great price.” Choose from everyday favorites such as roses, daisies and lilies as well as seasonal selections including sunflowers and tulips. Strack & Van Til also provides fresh florals for weddings, dances, recitals and other celebrations.
“Flowers spread joy,” says Knoche. “Sourcing Strack & Van Til flowers from around the world to ensure the best possible price and quality for our customers is what brings me joy.”
SECOND PLACE
Amaranthos Events
St. John
219-577-6060
THIRD PLACE
Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts
8600 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-374-7532
Best Furniture Store
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
“Being voted Best of the Region directly relates to the care you give to your customers,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of the multigenerational DeYoung Interiors founded in 1928. “And is a credit to our staff who are tremendous. Our main goal is to treat the people who walk through the door like we would want to be treated. That’s our culture.”
The showrooms at DeYoung Interiors feature displays of furniture, rugs and home décor pieces such as lamps, clocks, wall art and throw pillows arranged in room settings to show how they’d look in a home. Their professional and experienced interior design team is there to help choose furniture styles, fabric, color and price to give customers the look they’ll love. There’s also an online room planner available on their website, where customers can sit at their home computer and design their home room by room. It’s a way to visualize how a room will look using the inventory available at DeYoung.
“We have the best products and the best price,” says DeYoung, who is the fourth generation working in the family business.
“I’m very proud of this award; we all are. We work hard to give our customers the best experience, to help them find what’s best for them and we really appreciate their supporting us.”
SECOND PLACE
Indiana Furniture & Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0545
THIRD PLACE
Darvin Furniture
15400 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park, Ill.
708-460-4100
Best Garden/Nursery Store
Leo's Pet·Garden·Home
13406 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-6757
“Leo’s was voted the Best of the Region garden center this year because of how customer oriented our staff is,” says Justin Govert, vice president of Leo's Pet·Garden·Home. “We strive to greet customers at the door, answer their questions and assist them to their vehicles after they check out. We pride ourselves on working as a close-knit team to make sure our customers’ needs are exceeded.”
Govert says it appreciates that its customers shop local.
“One of our staff members stated that he thinks Leo’s is so successful because our staff cares as much about our customers' plants as they do,” he says
Founded in 1979 by Leo Govert, who passed away five years ago, and his oldest son Steve Govert, Leo’s is still family owned and operated. Working alongside Justin Govert in the business are his parents, sister and wife.
“Chances are when you walk in the door you will see a member of our family assisting customers and answering questions,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Alsip Home & Nursery
10255 Wicker Ave.
St John
219-365-0882
20601 S. LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, Ill.
815-469-1044
THIRD PLACE
Scheeringa Farms & Greenhouses
9436 Cline Ave.
Highland
219-838-6369
Best Gas Station
Speedway
Multiple locations
800-643-1948
With more than 3,900 stores in 36 states, Speedway provides fuel, food, beverages and other items travelers might need to more than 2 million customers a day, making it the second largest owned and operated convenience store chain in the country.
Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, the company’s president, Tim Griffith, credits part of its success to involvement in the communities where they’re located.
“We are the largest contributor within the convenience store industry to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals,” he writes on the company website. “In addition, our corporate headquarters works hard throughout the year in contributing to the United Way. Both of these organizations are important to Speedway in that the funds collected stay within the communities in which they were raised.”
Speedway’s staff is another factor in customer satisfaction.
“We hire and develop people who are able to embody our core dedication to serving people, and who in turn hire more like-minded individuals,” Griffith continues. “It’s a recipe for success that ensures that all Speedway locations meet your expectations as our valued guest.”
SECOND PLACE
Family Express
Multiple Locations
219-462-0144
THIRD PLACE
Luke Gas Station
Multiple Locations
219-962-7676
Best Gift Boutique
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe
10630 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-6010
855-277-7474
“The moment our guests walk through our doors they experience that ‘wow’ effect,” says Paul Anderson, general manager of The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe. “Roman columns and arches accent the showroom, which boasts two fireplaces, hand-painted murals on the ceilings, an art gallery and a beautiful library complete with comfortable leather chairs that beckon our guests to sit down, relax and check out our large selection of inspirational books. The exciting design of the store, our wonderful staff and volunteers, the inspirational music playing softly, and our peaceful atmosphere all add up to an incredible experience.”
The 12,500-square-foot shop is one-of-a-kind, brimming with beautiful displays of unique and exciting gift ideas. In this vast selection, customers can find that perfect gift for any occasion.
“Along with our beautifully inspiring religious items, we also offer our guests an amazing array of distinctive gifts, a gallery filled with incredible artwork, fine jewelry, Vera Bradley bags and accessories, home decor and gifts for all occasions all set in a spacious, relaxing and exquisite atmosphere,” says Anderson, adding that the original shop, opened Dec 3, 2007, was 1,500 square feet. “After four additions, it has truly become a shopping destination for people throughout the Midwest.”
A lovely winding staircase — there’s also an elevator — leads to the mezzanine level filled with Christmas collectibles and a large display of Fontanini nativity sets.
“Every item has been personally selected,” says Anderson. “This is truly an extraordinary retail experience that offers items to fit every budget. The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is definitely a one-of-a-kind.”
SECOND PLACE
Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn
2540 45th St.
Highland
219-924-1000
THIRD PLACE
Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts
8600 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-374-7532
Best Grocery Store
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
What do high-quality produce, easy meal solutions, scratch-made pastries, and the Best Fried Chicken in town have in common? All are available at the Best Grocery Store in the Region, your local Strack & Van Til Food Market.
Strack & Van Til has been Northwest Indiana’s go-to grocery since 1959, when grocers Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack joined forces to open a store in Highland after meeting at a grocer’s event. The rest is history, as the grocery chain has grown in leaps and bounds with the addition of new and innovative products and services.
You’ll find everything to satisfy your shopping needs in the Strack & Van Til grocery aisles, including national brands, local specialties and a selection of natural, organic and gluten-free options. Plus, Strack & Van Til offers more than 10,000 sale items every day. Shop instore or online for pickup or delivery.
From the fresh offerings in the Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Departments to prepared meals and grab-and-go goodies, shopping for delicious meals, desserts and snacks at Strack & Van Til is a snap.
Though there’s a large array of choices to tantalize your taste buds, the Strack & Van Til experience is so much more. “We’ve maintained our traditions of high-quality customer service, new innovations and services customers rely on each week to make their lives easier,” says Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson.
SECOND PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
833-462-1018
THIRD PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537
Best Gun Store
Blythe’s Sports Shop
2810 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-476-0026
138 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-4403
“I think it’s our history that our customers really appreciate,” says John Holland, president and CEO of Blythe’s Sports Shop. “We’ve been serving Northwest Indiana since 1952, so we really know our customers, and they know us. We’ve gone from first to fourth generation of people who have been coming here.”
Blythe’s sells a full line of firearms for competitive and recreational use as well as for personal protection. The company also has an indoor gun range and partners with the Midwest Training Group to present a full range of classes.
Their experienced and well trained staff are gun enthusiasts, says Holland.
“And they know the products they’re selling very well, so they can help people determine what they need from those who are beginners to the experienced,” he continues.
Blythe’s also buys and sells used guns.
“We’re interested in any functional firearm,” says Holland, adding that it is a Platinum dealer selling a full line of Liberty home and gun safes.
“Our goal is to continue the tradition that the Blythe family started in 1952,” says Holland. “Our philosophy is quality firearms and excellent service.”
SECOND PLACE
South County Guns
2133 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-390-7415
THIRD PLACE
Copper Custom Armament
2600 Beech St.
Valparaiso
219-841-6532
Best Home Decor Store
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
“We were ecstatic when we got the Best of the Region for décor,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors, a family owned business for almost a century. “There are a lot of great competitors out there.”
DeYoung says its great design service that provides expertise to the customer and its wide and varied selections were instrumental in their winning.
“Our team works with people and makes it very easy in helping enrich a room,” he says. “Our staff listens to what customers want, understands their style ideas and shows them what they think will work. We’re the experts and it’s our job to show people when it comes to enhancing their home with the right décor.”
What they don’t have on the floor, they most likely have in the huge catalogue that customers can look through. And they have a try it out policy.
“Generally any home décor items can be taken home for 10 days so that people can see how it looks with their furniture and in their home,” continues DeYoung. “That way people can be sure they’re getting what works and what they want.”
SECOND PLACE
HomeGoods
Multiple Locations
800-888-0776
THIRD PLACE
Hobby Lobby
Multiple Locations
855-329-7060
Best Home Improvement Store
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
“We view our company as six companies — kitchens, baths, flooring, decking, windows and doors, moldings and millwork and lumber — in one,” says Scott Austin, inventory specialist for Schillings. “Most home improvement projects fall within these six categories, and we stock everything you need within these categories. We also have the well-trained sales staff that can help with any project big or small.”
It’s this focus on these six departments that makes Schillings the Region’s source for the products in each one. Schillings has been in business in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area since 1945, providing customers with advice based upon years of experience and product knowledge. And though Schillings has grown over the decades, it works hard at maintaining the neighborly attitude that contributed to their success.
“In addition to our vast in-stock selection, we offer blueprint takeoffs for new home construction; kitchen design; countertops measured, delivered and installed for free; and deck design,” says Austin. “Our customers can be assured that if they come in for any product that we carry, they are getting the best price for any budget.”
SECOND PLACE
Menards
Multiple Locations
800-871-2800
THIRD PLACE
Home Depot
Multiple Locations
800-HOME-DEPOT (466-3337)
Best Jewelry Store
Albert's Diamond Jewelers
711 Main St.
Schererville
219-322-2700
“Being voted Best of the Region is an honor we truly appreciate and one we keep very close to the heart,” says Joshua Halpern, president of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers. “This year was exceedingly difficult for us because of the pandemic, and so it carries even more meaning than before. We have always taken great pride in the quality and selection of merchandise and services that we offer to our clients.”
Over the years, Albert's has always been involved in local philanthropy, actively supporting charities and hosting its annual auction to support Multiple Sclerosis research.
So Albert’s closed its doors for almost two months to best serve clients and community.
“We recently reopened with many new procedures in place to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Halpern. “We genuinely care about our clients and our community. Putting their needs first has always been our top priority. The way we conducted ourselves at this time was a testament to who we really are as a business.”
As it goes forward, Albert’s will continue to do what’s best for all.
“As we navigate and adapt to the new way we conduct business on a daily basis, one thing our clients can always count on is that our sales team, service professionals and support staff in our back offices all work incredibly hard to offer the core of our company’s mission — to offer more in value than we receive in payment,” says Halpern. “The way we conduct ourselves at this time was a testament to who we really are as a business. “
SECOND PLACE
Highland Jewelers
2839 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-838-2530
THIRD PLACE
Bunch Jewelers
6544 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219- 763-7334
Best Lighting Store
Dekker Lighting
2142 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-227-8520
“We care for our customers very much,” says Rhonda Dekker, secretary at Dekker Lighting, a family-owned business. “Many of our customers are second and third generation from families who have been coming here for 50 years. People don’t need lighting every day but when they do, they come here.”
Describing lighting as the jewelry of your home, Dekker carries a large selection including wall and hanging lamps, chandeliers, floor lamps, ceiling fans, recessed and track lighting and outdoor lighting. It also offers home décor items such as clocks, mirrors, wall art and vases, all in a variety of styles and finishes.
As an example, Dekker says, a woman came in a few weeks ago who had been in lighting showrooms within a 50 mile radius and said Dekker Lighting had the best choices and prices.
“We work hard at bringing in the latest and greatest selections,” says Dekker. “And our staff is very knowledgeable and has years of experience so they can answer questions, make suggestions and assist customers with help on their projects.”
SECOND PLACE
Menards
Multiple locations
219-942-6778
THIRD PLACE
North Coast Lighting
5500 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-947-4789
3152 W. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-947-4789
Best Liquor Store
Wise Guys Discount Liquors
1601 Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1781
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
“Wise Guys has the best selection of liquor, wine and craft beer in Northwest Indiana,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail pperations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys. “But more important, Wise Guys is customer focused. Our customers know that if we don’t carry an item, that if it is available, we will special order it for them. So they bring in special requests and we work to get them what they want.”
Credit also goes to the knowledgeable staff who are able to help customers make their selections and answer questions as well who want to meet and exceed customers’ high expectations.
A large range of products also adds to its popularity.
“We have the largest craft beer selection in Northwest Indiana with a strong focus on local brewers. in-store tastings and mixologies every weekend,” says Gargano, noting it will be opening a new store this summer at Coolwood Plaza in Valparaiso. “Our physical stores are bright, clean and inviting with fresh and unique merchandising displays including our Adult Candy Store, which is our 50 ML Shooter Section.”
SECOND PLACE
Nick's Liquors
Multiple Locations
219- 844-3239
THIRD PLACE
Cask N Cellar
Multiple Locations
219- 844-2150
Best Mattress Store
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
“If you look at our original ads starting around 1928, we’ve been selling mattresses since our store our store first opened,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors. “Before big box stores started selling mattresses and stand-alone mattress stores opened in the 1970s, people went to furniture stores to buy their mattresses.”
As more and more people began asking about mattresses, often saying they didn’t know DeYoung sold them, the family-owned store upped its game. Creating a store within a store, it tripled the square footage dedicated to mattresses to offer all five of the premium brands: Sealy and its Stearns and Foster brand, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, iComfort by Serta, and Simmons Beautyrest.
Mattresses are complicated, so DeYoung has 40 on the floor to check out.
“Mattresses have different technologies — memory, hybrid, innerspring, pocket coil, cooling technologies and then there are other features, sizes and comfort levels,” says DeYoung. “We help people narrow down what they want by asking questions and also offer a 90-day home trial. Consumers trust the brands we offer, and they trust us.”
SECOND PLACE
Mattress Firm
Multiple Locations
877-346-8775
THIRD BEST
Indiana Furniture & Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0545
Best Men's Clothing Store
John Cicco’s Menswear
8250 Mississippi St.
Merrillville
219-769-1744
In 1951, John and Marta Cicco immigrated from Italy and a year later established Exquisite Tailors, later changing the name to John Cicco’s Menswear.
“They didn’t speak English but my dad, a tailor by trade, said he wasn’t worried because his expertise, his talented hands would be his means of communication with his customers,” recalls Tina Cicco Popp, owner of John Cicco’s Menswear Inc. “My mom was always sewing by his side while raising four children.”
Popp believes the company was voted Best of the Region because of its expertise, extraordinary customer service, longevity in Northwest Indiana and a sales staff and alteration department that will do everything possible to make the customer experience satisfying and memorable.
During the shelter-in-place order, Popp and her staff kept in touch with many customers and were able to safely serve them on a one-on-one basis.
“We helped with several weddings, interviews and unfortunately a few funerals,” she says. “We were also able to help our customers with the pickup of existing orders.”
Popp and her staff also put together numerous donations for area churches and shelters. She had her alteration department make medical grade masks to donate to local health care providers and first responders.
Now it’s back to business.
“I actively promote and carry many lines of merchandise made in the USA and have a custom made 'trunk show' twice a year where I feature 'Made in America' as well as companies from Italy and Canada,” says Popp. “I strive to constantly upgrade our merchandise and to look for things that others may not have.”
SECOND PLACE
Zandstra Store for Men
2627 Highway Ave.
Highland
219- 923-3545
THIRD PLACE
J.C. Penney
Multiple locations
Best Motorcycle Dealer
Calumet Harley-Davidson
10350 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-934-6366
“I believe we won Best of the Region because we’ve got great customers who love what we do,” says Chuck Kreisl, who, with his wife, Cindy, owns Calumet Harley-Davidson. “And we’ve got an exceptionally friendly staff that really digs motorcycling and the motorcycling culture. They like to bring new people in when it comes to motorcycling — anybody and everybody. We love them all and want them to enjoy the motorcycling life.”
Kreisl began riding bikes in 1977. “That was the Stone Age, before you even needed a license,” he says.
Now, his business offers the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy as one of the services it provides.
“Since 2006 we’ve graduated about 3,000 students,” he says. “It’s the premier experience for learning to ride. The coaches are great — knowledgeable, friendly and fun.”
The academy includes a classroom-like setting in which students learn about such things as traffic safety and the physics of riding and then students ride. Graduates receive a certificate they can take to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get their motorcycle certification.
“We love the motorcycling business,” says Kreisl, “and the motorcycling crowd.”
SECOND PLACE
Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso
1151 W. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-462-2223
THIRD PLACE
Lake Cycle
7911 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-769-7184
Best Pawn Shop
Gold Depot Crown Point
516 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-226-4073
It’s quality and customer service that made Gold Depot Crown Point Best of the Region, says owner Rich Tomei about the family owned business.
“Our store has five star ratings for customer satisfaction, which is unusual in the silver and gold business,” says Tomei.
Gold Depot deals in jewelry, gold, silver, gold and silver bullion, coins and currency and is an authorized dealer by some of the top grading companies including Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the largest grader in the world, and Professional Numismatists Guild, a grading system for coins.
Gold Depot also deals in small antiques, World War II and sports memorabilia, silver services (not plated though), watches and vintage costume jewelry. But gold and silver are its main focus.
Tomei, who worked for Toyota for 17 years, said he walked into the store one day and the owner asked him whether he wanted to buy the store. So he did. It was simple as that. And it was the right decision.
“We like helping people,” says Tomei. “It’s a good feeling.”
SECOND PLACE
Pawn King Portage
2692 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
219-762-2585
THIRD PLACE
Highland Jewelry & Pawn
8929 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-838-2424
Best Pet Shop
Pet Supplies Plus
Multiple Locations
Customer satisfaction and friendly helpful service is the key to the success of Pet Supplies Plus. It starts from the moment a customer walks through the door to greeting essential to the customer experience.
Offering a large assortment of food, toys and accessories also is important. At Pet Supplies Plus, customers can find what they need including grooming services.
Call it going to the dogs (and cats or any pet), Pet Supplies Plus knows how important animal companions are, and staff is always willing to listen and to share stories about their favorite animals.
Staff is there too to make sure customers get what they want, including finding requested products. That’s because Pet Supplies Plus is dedicated to being a neighborhood store—one that shows caring and care.
SECOND PLACE
PetSmart
Multiple Locations
888-839-9638
THIRD PLACE
Pet Haven Pet
19 U.S. Hwy. 6
Valparaiso
219-464-4634
Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry
Rob's Meat Chop & Deli
1102 Fairview Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
“Our customers have allowed us to have our dream come true,” says Rosie Newenhouse, who with her husband, Rob Newenhouse, owns Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer. “Rob has been a butcher all his life. He learned the trade from an old time butcher, and he always wanted to own his own store. Now, we’ve been in business for 13 years and we’re still enjoying it."
Besides new patrons, Newenhouse says they have multigenerational families as repeat customers as well.
“We have grandparents and their children who shop here, and their grandchildren work here. It’s a very friendly place.”
One reason for their success, continues Newenhouse, is that her husband really cares about his employees, his customers and in selling the best.
“It all makes a difference that people can notice when they walk in,” she says. “We carry good quality products, and Rob tries to give the customers what they want.”
Besides pork, chicken, beef, sausages and kabobs, Rob's also sellsl a variety of jerky and smoked sticks made in-house and marinated seafood, pork, turkey, and chicken breasts in flavors such as Dyer Southern Bourbon, Spicy Caribbean and Teriyaki to make cooking at home easier.
"If you treat people well then they treat you well too,” says Newenhouse. “It’s paying it forward.”
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple Locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Welch's Stop & Shop
11333 W. 95th Place
St. John
219-365-8190
Best Place to Buy Produce
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
What’s one of the best ways to stay cool and eat healthy in the summer? Bite into freshly grown, juicy fruits and crisp vegetables. That’s easy to do, say Times readers, since the best place to buy produce is at your local Strack & Van Til Food Market.
Take your pick from a large selection of locally grown produce that’s fresh from the farm. “When produce is grown in Indiana and neighboring states, it takes less time to transport,” says Bob Hylka, Strack & Van Til director of produce. “The quicker it gets here and gets on our shelves, the fresher it is when you purchase it."
Though Strack & Van Til purchases most of its produce from Indiana farms, many healthy vegetables come from nmneighbors to the north and west. Toss together Michigan-grown crunchy carrots, crisp celery, vine ripe and Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and cabbage, with Dutch Farm greenhouse grown lettuces from Illinois. Top with your favorite dressing for a tasty and colorful salad.
Hylka notes that Strack & Van Til is dedicated to providing the best quality, freshest and widest variety of product in Northwest Indiana. “It’s another way that Strack & Van Til fulfills its promise to make people’s lives easier and more enjoyable through feeding them.”
SECOND PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537
THIRD PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
833-462-1018
Best Place to Buy Wine
Wise Guys Discount Liquors
1601 Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1781
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
“Wise Guys is grateful to be recognized as the best place in the Rregion to buy wine in 2020 as we have been the runner-up the last couple of years and have worked to enhance our wine selection, educate our staff and continued to have wine tastings each month to introduce new wines to our customers,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys.
Wanting to excel, Wise Guys has continued to build up their wine inventory so it can offer an even wider selection from all over the world. That includes a very strong Italian wine section as well as an extremely deep selection of French, sweet and dessert wines, ports, sherries, budget and high-end wines as well as a great selection of sparkling wines and Champagnes. Its wine brands include Caymus, Opus One and Stag’s Leap and such fan favorites including Meiomi and Kim Crawford.
“We also sell flavored Moscato — those are very popular right now as is Stella Rosa wine ... especially the new blueberry flavor,” he says.
Other ways of reaching customers include offering such deals as a 10% discount on any six bottles of non-sale wines. Its Holiday Wine Open Houses, celebrating every major holiday, showcase featured wines with tastings and sales.
“We also help customers learn more about wines with our Rated 90 under $20 Section — it’s is a great introduction to top wines,” says Gargano. “And Fermented Grapes, our quarterly wine newsletter is designed to inform our customers as well.”
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple Locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Multiple Locations
708-215-5674
Best Pool Store
The Great Escape
Multiple locations
The Great Escape started in the early 1970s with the Poll Family selling pools door-to-door out of a garage in Gary. Originally called Universal Pools, The Great Escape is still owned by the Polls, and now includes locations in Illinois, Ohio and Iowa, as well as Indiana, according to regional supervisor Rick Seifert.
“It’s a big family thing,” said Seifert. “No doubt it’s a big company, but it has a small company feel. Many, many employees have 20 years plus, more than half, 15-plus—and the current owners still work the actual sales floor.”
Seifert started with The Great Escape in 1999 and said a nice reminder of the company’s roots is that its checks still say “Universal Pools.” He said that level of personal attention from longtime staff and the owners is responsible for the attention customers appreciate.
SECOND PLACE
Caribbean Pools & Spas
36 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
3900 Murvihill Rd.
Valparaiso
18911 S. Wolf Rd.
Mokena, Ill.
800-589-7665
THIRD PLACE
St. John Pool Center
9571 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8308
Best Resale/Consignment Store
Plato’s Closet Valparaiso
3125 Calumet Ave., Suite 6
Valparaiso
219-465-1755
An outing to a Plato’s Closet with her daughter, then in her early teens, led Tammy Wendland to ownership of her own franchise along with co-owner and husband, John Wendland. “I told him, ‘We should absolutely own one of these stores. It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread,’ ” she said.
Wendland said her store is “an entire mall under one roof with all the different trendy brands at 50% to 70% off retail.” She explains that her store buys and sells primarily clothes and accessories that were originally bought in the last 18 months that appeal to mainly people in their teens through 20s, though she has customers of all ages. Her son and daughter, now in college, also work in the store—and the daughter who spurred that visit six years ago still “loves, loves, loves the store!” Wendland said.
SECOND PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
Galleria Building
425 Joliet St., Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646
RESALE/CONSIGNMENT STORE
Once Upon a Child
Multiple locations
Best Shoe Store
Barney's Hub Bootery
1198 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0463
Founded in Crown Point in 1949 and at its current address for three years, Barney’s Hub Bootery prides itself on keeping up with the times, co-owner Yvonne Shofroth said. “We try to make sure we pass down knowledge. We try to give employees all the knowledge that we have, and they try to pass it on to our customers, to keep up with the technology of things, shoe technology, the ‘DNA’ of the shoe,” she said.
Despite “bootery” in the name, Shofroth said its merchandise covers an array of “family footwear — men’s, women’s and kids’.”
“We offer an experience that’s very personal, and build trust, friendships and relationships with our customers,” she added,
SECOND PLACE
DSW
Shops on Main
131 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-515-3408
Crossings at Hobart
2114 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-791-0446
THIRD PLACE
Shoe Carnival
Town Square Shopping Center
44 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-864-4152
The Crossings at Hobart
2340 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-738-2952
Marketplace Shopping Center
360 Silhavy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-464-1222
Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store
Cabela’s
7700 Cabela Drive
Hammond
219-845-9040
Edric Winford credits Cabela’s success to the high-quality outfitters on staff.
“We hire folks with a passion for the outdoors. For a customer coming in, we can say how to use the equipment and, maybe, offer good-better-best options, because we’re end-users of this gear. When we hire, we hire those who have experience in the category they’re hired for, fishermen and -women for fishing, same for guns, camping, whatever it might be.”
In addition to the personal touch of that first-hand knowledge, Winford said Cabela’s affiliation with Bass Pro Shops in a network of about 170 stores, 75 to 80 of them Cabela’s stores, offer customers wide support, no matter where they go in the U.S. or Canada, plus what he calls the “omni-channel” availability online, by mail and by phone, in addition to the in-person expertise of an in-store visit.
SECOND PLACE
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Blythe’s Sport Shop
138 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-4403
2810 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-476-0026
Best Tire Store
Levin Tire & Service Center
Multiple locations
800-475-5005
Besides a strong team building customer relationships and repeat business, Levin Tire & Service Center’s success is rooted in the store's history, says Dan Trzeciak, marketing and IT manager.
“We’ve been in business since 1918 — more than a hundred years — so we must be doing something right,” Trzeciak said. “A lot of our customers might have come here with their parents.”
Force of habit isn’t the only secret though, “We have lots of tires in stock and suppliers that supply us with anything we need really fast, which is important in a world that wants things instantly,” Trzeciak said. “We are a full-service shop, and a lot of people like it better if they can get everything done in one place. They don’t need to run to one store for tires and another store for an oil change, or whatever. We’re a true one-stop shop, whether they want to drop off and run errands, or wait for the work to be done.”
SECOND PLACE
Discount Tire
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Tire Barn Warehouse
Multiple locations
Best Tobacco Store
Karma Cigar Bar
850 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-0698
Karma Cigar Bar owner Dhiren Shah calls his establishment “the social hub of Northwest Indiana.People from all walks of life come to socialize here.”
Shah said that being a cigar bar sets Karma apart from average tobacco stores. “We don’t carry anything other than cigars and liquor,” he said, and the state-of-the-art exhaust system keeps the air fresh. “It’s very comfortable for lounging,” he said.
Shah has been a Northwest Indiana resident for more than 15 years and opened Karma Cigar Bar four years ago. In 2019, the national TV series “Official Best Of” selected Karma as the best cigar bar in Indiana.
SECOND PLACE
The Golden Leaf Cigars
1721 E. Ridge Rd.
Hobart
219-942-0015
232 W. 4th St.
Michigan City
219-872-9692
THIRD PLACE
Low-Bob’s Discount Tobacco
Multiple locations
Best Vape Shop
Vapin N Valpo
302 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-3244
Customer service is the key to Vapin N Valpo’s success, according to manager Jacob Tomovic, who also manages the affiliated Vapin N Portage shop. “We try to treat the customers the best we can — try to treat them like they’re part of the family. We really appreciate them.”
He added that a big part of that is making sure the staff is very knowledgeable and focuses on getting the customer what they want.
“They don’t walk in and we try to up-sell them to something they don’t need. They get what they need, and if they need advice, we try to make sure we can offer them some options to make the right choice,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Munster Tobacco & Hookah
7950 S. Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-6141
THIRD PLACE
Smoke Shop
1115 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-1994
Best Women's Boutique
Chico's Outlet in Shops on Main
79 U.S. Hwy. 41., Suites C&D
Schererville
219-227-3889
Proving that fabulous doesn’t have to break the bank, Chico’s Outlet provides fashionable clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Brand new fashions arrive weekly and customers receive personalized attention.
“We strive for one-on-one customer service that goes above and beyond the standard. We set appointments with our customers to not only meet their needs but exceed their expectations,” according to a representative, who added that employees know many of their loyal customers by name.
SECOND PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
Galleria Building
425 Joliet St., Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646
THIRD PLACE WOMEN’S CLOTHING
Lane Bryant
Shops on Main
59 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 420
Schererville
219-322-6218
The business news you need
