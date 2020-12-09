 Skip to main content
Lake County prevails in property tax battle with Southlake Mall
Lake County prevails in property tax battle with Southlake Mall

Southlake Mall

Southlake Mall is a super-regional mall located in Hobart.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HOBART — A long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall in Hobart is close to finally being resolved, largely in favor of the Lake County assessor.

The Indiana Tax Court on Monday rejected nearly all the mall's arguments in support of a lower assessed value — and a corresponding reduction in owed property taxes — and affirmed the value set in 2018 by the Indiana Board of Tax Review with two minor exceptions.

Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth directed the tax review board to adjust its final determination to better account for the profit the mall generates from tenant charges for heat and air conditioning, as well as for the mall revenue exceeding costs from common area maintenance reimbursements.

In all other respects, however, Wentworth upheld the tax board's calculated assessed value for the 2011-14 period, which was closer to the value set by the assessor than the value sought by the mall.

She said the board's determination was sufficiently supported by the evidence in the case, leaving Wentworth with no choice but to deny the mall's request that she reweigh the evidence and reduce the mall's assessment accordingly.

"On appeal, this court will not substitute its judgment for that of the Indiana board simply because it or one of the parties might disagree with the decision," Wentworth said.

Matthew Fech, attorney for the Lake County Commissioners, said the county "is pleased with the Indiana Tax Court's decision."

"We believe that this will foreclose any future arguments as to the proper assessed value of Southlake Mall," Fech said.

Had the ruling gone the other way, Lake County and the city of Hobart may have been required to refund more than $12 million in property tax collections to the mall — putting a significant strain on already stretched county and municipal budgets due to COVID-19.

Southlake Mall still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the case.

The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street opened in 1974. It features 1.3 million square feet of retail space in a main building and several outlots, making it the second largest mall in Indiana after the Castleton Square Mall in northeast Indianapolis.

A separate determination of the assessed value of the Kohl's building adjacent to Southlake Mall for the 2007 to 2014 period still is pending at the tax review board.

Wentworth last year ordered the board to recalculate the value of the 90,000-square-foot building after she concluded the board's May 2018 assessment was contrary to law and unsupported by substantial and reliable evidence.

Southlake Indiana v. Lake County Assessor ruling of Indiana Tax Court

Download PDF Southlake Indiana v. Lake County Assessor ruling of Indiana Tax Court

